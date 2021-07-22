How about those sidewalks? The new walks on Pearl Street look swell and have elicited lots of positive feedback. One village resident remarked that he finds it terrific that folks can walk all the way to the arboretum from the village, off the road, which is so much safer.
There’s going to be a party and you’re invited. The whole extended community is welcome to attend the Ted Alexander Welcome Center dedication ceremony when it’s formally opened on Aug. 22 at noon. Fun stuff is on the agenda, with snacks, balloons and a visit by the entire Alexander family.
The governor has been invited. Those planning the event promise “all the fun party things.” It’s located at the trailhead at Old Mill Park on the Rail Trail.
Everybody can ignore the no trespassing signs between the library and the house next to it, as they have nothing to do with the library. Library trustees are discussing installation of a split rail fence along the property line on the sides of the building and are considering fencing along the street as well for safety reasons. They’re collecting information on costs and funding.
To the delight of many, the library is open now and the kids’ summer reading program is going great, with 75 kids enrolled. Partnering with the recreation committee to kick off the program was a big success and another example of how well Johnson’s volunteers work together.
You can do it as recreation or you can do it as competition, but whatever the case, you can join in the sixth annual Missisquoi Paddle Pedal on Saturday, Aug. 7, in Richford at noon. Fun and loving the outdoors combine in a 6.5-mile canoe/kayak paddle on the Missisquoi and 5.5 miles of cycling back to the starting point on the Rail Trail.
Everybody’s welcome to sign up for the non-competitive class or for solo, tandem or relay races. The pedal is for individuals, teams and families of all abilities. Everybody gets a prize too. Boat and bike rentals are available. For more information, to volunteer for the event or to register, google Missisquoi paddle pedal. Be aware there is a fee; proceeds support waterway stewardship and the Northern Forest Explorers Youth program.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
