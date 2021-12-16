Last weekend’s windstorm caused a lot of non-Christmas spirit with the downed trees, damaged cars and power outages, but we can be grateful that Johnson Village Electric and Vermont Electric Coop did quick jobs of getting us back online. Despite the recent warm, weird temperature fluctuations, winter is here.
The tree board is wrapping up the arboretum for the season, but wants everyone to know that it is open year-round for walking and tree-gazing. The banner at the entrance has been removed but will be back next spring.
Jenna’s Promise sober home, Rae of Hope, is looking for donations of personal care items and gift items for residents to make the holiday special. Feel free to get creative in deciding what to give. If you would like to donate, contact at Tess Milner at tess@jennaspromise.org or 802-528-9027.
Though visitors to the library have been asked to wear masks inside the building, not everyone has complied. The space there is small, the pandemic is still very much alive, and the library has an interest in protecting the community. Library trustees have unanimously approved a temporary mandate that masks must be worn there and that this decision could be reviewed every 30-45 days. The selectboard has approved it.
This isn’t a town wide mandate, but buildings can be assessed individually by the selectboard and requirements can be made.
The library’s youth programs have ended for now and they’ve begun the take-home crafts program. The elementary school book club is happening on Zoom and in January youth librarian Kristen McDowell will do Facebook storytimes. As always, our library has great ideas and ways for us to stay active and intelligent: They have several pairs of snowshoes in various sizes that can be borrowed, as well as a firewood moisture meter and a Kill-a-Watt electricity usage monitor.
In coming months, the library is considering a town-wide survey and the establishment of a strategic plan.
Over at the Holcomb House, the Johnson Historical Society has posted a new series of holiday cards on its Facebook page for December. A few months ago, a moisture problem caused mildew infestation on the antique clothing and uniforms. A few articles were dry cleaned at a high cost and one piece sustained damage, so a better method is being tried. Freezing affected items is said to remove mold and mildew, and a test run will be done with the refrigerator freezer at the Holcomb House.
The board voted to search for a freezer and a request has gone out for a donated used freezer in good working condition. A large air purifier is also being sought. Anyone wishing to donate either item can expect a letter acknowledging the charitable donation for tax purposes.
There are many donations being chased lately. Town committees, both volunteer and paid, are submitting budgets, which are being parsed by the selectboard. The word being given as they work to set the 2022/23 budget is that the town has little money to give.
Every tax-deductible donation to a town committee helps continue the great work that Johnson’s volunteers do every day for free. The value of that labor and expertise is astronomical. For example, without the tree board, there would be no arboretum and without the historical society, we wouldn’t have a museum. Both of those things are economically viable for Johnson’s future. So, please donate to any worthy cause.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
