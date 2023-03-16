On Jan. 25, 1899, an announcement in the News and Citizen read, “All ladies who are interested in forming a Women’s Club for mutual benefit and improvement are requested to meet in the room over C.P. Jones Drug Store on Thursday, January 26th at seven o’clock.” Eighteen women replied, and consequently began the Oread Literary Club. Their charter stated that the mission of the club would include “mental improvement, social union, and organized effort toward encouraging a more generous public spirit in the community.”

Oread Club was responsible for building the Johnson Public Library, both a collection of books and the building itself. As the group became more established, it spread its efforts to include teacher’s college scholarships, book wagon, community welfare, and public health, art and safety. The club also developed the Johnson Historical Room, which was in the basement of the Johnson Public Library. Both the Johnson Public Library and the historical society were established thanks to the efforts of this group of women.

