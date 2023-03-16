On Jan. 25, 1899, an announcement in the News and Citizen read, “All ladies who are interested in forming a Women’s Club for mutual benefit and improvement are requested to meet in the room over C.P. Jones Drug Store on Thursday, January 26th at seven o’clock.” Eighteen women replied, and consequently began the Oread Literary Club. Their charter stated that the mission of the club would include “mental improvement, social union, and organized effort toward encouraging a more generous public spirit in the community.”
Oread Club was responsible for building the Johnson Public Library, both a collection of books and the building itself. As the group became more established, it spread its efforts to include teacher’s college scholarships, book wagon, community welfare, and public health, art and safety. The club also developed the Johnson Historical Room, which was in the basement of the Johnson Public Library. Both the Johnson Public Library and the historical society were established thanks to the efforts of this group of women.
Acquisitions are historical artifacts that have been collected and cataloged in the historical society. The most recent additions include Franklin “Red” Hooper’s license plate (during his legislative years) donated by Mark Woodward and copies of a handout from when Hooper was running for the Legislature. There’s a parade picture that shows the old Texaco gas station with a sign that says “Laraway Community,” where students were able to learn about and work on cars. This picture is believed to be taken around 1975, when Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop was across the road. Mary Jean Smith donated a Grand Union vest from 2000 worn by her daughter and Steve Smith’s high school gym shorts from the mid-1960s.
Once a month the historical society hosts a Sunday presentation. On March 26, Ben Waterman will present about his work in the Peace Corps, and on April 23, Alice Whiting will talk about the Oread Club. She is believed to be its last living member.
Duncan Hastings is building a cupola as a base to display the weathervane that once sat atop the old town hall (now the Vermont Studio Center’s Lowe Lecture Hall). Both the village trustees and the selectboard have approved its placement in the atrium of the municipal building.
The weathervane was discovered and rescued by the Johnson Historical Society in the belfry of the Lowe Lecture Hall in the fall of 2016. The weathervane itself is believed to have been designed and constructed by a local blacksmith in 1832 when the building was erected.
Hastings is repairing the weathervane, Linda Jones is searching archives for an old picture of the town hall, and verbiage for a plaque or sign is being worked on.
The Johnson Conservation Commission’s March Gladness series continues Sunday, March 19, with a Powerpoint presentation and conversation about Vermont’s Backcountry program. Hailey Lynch, the group outreach and field coordinator of the Green Mountain Club, will speak about the program. She will talk about the work the program does to protect and maintain Vermont’s trails, about trail overuse and how to avoid it and how to effectively educate others. This event is free and at 1:30 p.m. at the library.
