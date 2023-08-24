The Lamoille County Planning Commission is seeking public comments on the draft 2023-2031 Lamoille County Regional Plan. The regional plan can be found online at lcpcvt.org. The draft plan was created under the guidance of the Regional Plan Committee, a sub-committee of the commission’s board of directors. The plan addresses the economic, social and environmental factors that influence growth and development in Lamoille County.

The regional plan is a non-regulatory policy document that serves as a guide for decision makers, a vision for the region, and as an 8-year action plan to address concerns of regional importance. Guiding policies and action items are found in the strategy section at the beginning of each chapter.

