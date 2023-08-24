The Lamoille County Planning Commission is seeking public comments on the draft 2023-2031 Lamoille County Regional Plan. The regional plan can be found online at lcpcvt.org. The draft plan was created under the guidance of the Regional Plan Committee, a sub-committee of the commission’s board of directors. The plan addresses the economic, social and environmental factors that influence growth and development in Lamoille County.
The regional plan is a non-regulatory policy document that serves as a guide for decision makers, a vision for the region, and as an 8-year action plan to address concerns of regional importance. Guiding policies and action items are found in the strategy section at the beginning of each chapter.
You may provide comments on the draft plan by attending one of the public meetings; emailing comments to Meghan Rodier, regional planner, at meghan@lcpcvt.org; and mailing comments to the Lamoille County Planning Commission at P.O. Box 1637, Morrisville, VT 05661. For more information visit the website or contact Rodier at meghan@lcpcvt.org or 802-888-4548, ext. 103.
The Small Business Administration provides low-interest long term loans to residents, business owners and private non-profit organizations impacted by the flooding on July 10-11. Its business recovery center is at the Lamoille County Agriculture Building, 29 Sunset Drive, Morrisville. The hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., seven days a week. Visit townofjohnson.com to view the SBA-provided flyers.
Johnson is nearing the end of its Monday Night Bake and Tuesday Night Live summer marathon. Monday, Aug. 28, is the last pizza night at the community oven. Bring plates and bring toppings, if you have them. Everything is by donation, but donations aren’t everything; please come and eat free pizza and talk to someone who lives close to you who you may not know.
The Tuesday Night Live stage will be graced with the presence of Dead Sessions Lite on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Bring your lawn chair, hula hoop, and pie cash and let’s round summer out with some feel good music in our beloved valley village as the sun sets behind Sterling Mountain in the background.
There will be a brick pizza oven building workshop Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., led by a renowned local mason Thea Alvin. Tuition for the weekend’s course is $300, and it is held on private land in Johnson with a large swimming pond, rope swing, hiking trails, outdoor shower and a sauna on site. Camping is available Friday through Monday. There are only 10 spots available. Call Brenden at 303-941-3514 to sign up.
