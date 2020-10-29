If you read the selectboard and village trustee meeting minutes, you stay up-to-date with details (though when it comes to emotional repartee, they’re not always recorded) of what’s decided for this town/village and how decisions are made. In reading them, one is continually struck by the patience, reason and self control displayed by the groups’ two leaders, Eric Osgood and Gordy Smith.
We are so lucky to have them in charge and owe them gratitude for their steady guidance, extensive knowledge and genuine caring for this town. Chairing those boards is pretty much a thankless position and certainly not easy, especially in this crazy year. Though they might want to run screaming into the night when hearing it, it’s hoped they hold those positions for a long time.
Feedback from many of the town’s citizens is that discussions about the new racial justice committee and flying of the Black Lives Matter flag have been overly long, overly heated and overly emotional. That is not to say that they shouldn’t happen, but that they should have been settled months ago.
Fortunately, the racial justice committee is in the process of being formed, with some members appointed and more being sought at this writing. That’s the background for this quote from the Oct. 13 trustee’s minutes: “Gordy said he feels at last month’s meeting the trustees reached a new low with the emotions and feelings and things that were said or implied. He hopes we can try to lift ourselves up and work with each other better and have better communication. In the future at trustee board meetings, unless trustees want to change this, he would like to have just trustees, village employees and consultants speaking. If the meeting starts at 6 p.m. he would like to try to adjourn by 10.
“At 9:30 maybe the board can check the agenda and prioritize remaining items and if a special meeting is needed one can be scheduled. Gordy said a couple of days after the last meeting Peggy Williams called and asked to talk to him and they had a good discussion about their points of view. He was very motivated by her reaching out to him.
“The next day he thought maybe it was his turn to reach out to someone else so he reached out to Rick Aupperlee and they had a very good, civil discussion. The next day he called Cal Stanton and they met and talked and the discussion went well. He thinks we all need to communicate better. Differences of opinion are good if they are handled respectfully.
“He challenges anyone who reads the minutes to reach out to someone they may not agree with and have a discussion with respect. He thinks we have to pick ourselves up and move ahead.”
Communication. Respect. Discussion. Civility. Basic necessities, wouldn’t you say? Thank you, Gordy.
•••
On a lighter note, the United Church’s chicken pie supper was a success as a takeout venture. The food was as yummy as ever from the same good cooks but folks did miss the camaraderie of sitting with their neighbors. Still, it was a perfect example of making do despite the problems of COVID and one of the few chicken pie suppers available to the hordes of chicken pie addicts around here.
•••
Thanks go to Brian Krause for a fine job as town road foreman. He’s off to greener pastures and a new foreman is being sought.
The selectboard voted to support the Green Mountain Club and Vermont Forests, Parks, and Recreation’s effort to acquire and conserve a 14.5 acre parcel on Plot Road that will protect a small stretch of the Long Trail and wildlife passage. The Conservation Commission enthusiastically supports this cause. It will also make a parking area possible, which will correct safety issues around parking on the road.
As of Oct. 19, about 700 absentee ballots have been received at the town clerk’s office. The usual number of voters is around 400 on voting day.
Finally, it’s bat week! Check it out at batweek.org and find out why bats are anything but Halloween scary.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
