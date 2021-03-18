Last week saw a group of hardy friends having a picnic in the snow on French Hill in a fit of springtime enthusiasm. Jackie Stanton saw a redwing blackbird and there was a big fat robin in a Waterman Road crabapple tree. There is a light at the end of this enforced isolation that’s been driving us all nuts.
Unfortunately, much of Johnson’s news fell in the category of that which we didn’t want to hear. Lea Kilvádyová’s death is a tragedy for Johnson, as well as all who knew her.
She used her amazing breadth of knowledge and experience for Johnson’s betterment, both in her capacity as Johnson’s community and economic development coordinator and as a member of the Lamoille County Planning Commission.
“Lea was a shining star,” said Duncan Hastings, who recalled the assets that Lea helped bring to our town. She was instrumental in bringing Sterling Market to town, to the point that without her, it probably wouldn’t have happened. Equally instrumental was her role in the design and completion of the Main Street project and acquisition of the village green, which may very well have been a parking lot had it not been for her involvement.
Lea convinced Vermont transportation officials to buy the $100,000 property, which would not have been bought by the village. It became the well-used green space it is today. “That was the major coup of the Main Street project,” says former town manager Hastings, “Without Lea’s foresight it wouldn’t have happened.”
She was also a driving force behind the School Street renovation and the rail trail, writing the $500,000 grant that made the trailhead possible.
Directly and indirectly, in 10 years she brought roughly $15 million in grants into Johnson for projects that made this town a better place.
Lea was interested in everything Johnson and didn’t hesitate to reach out and offer help, right down to small projects like the woman’s soccer league. She went over and above, working with groups to lay a foundation for community development projects before writing the grants.
“Her gift was her leadership,” shares Lois Frey.
It was also her amazing and impressive ability to work with people. Aside from all that, she was a really nice person who loved her kids above anything else.
We were all lucky to have her for her too short time on earth. We will miss her.
A discussion considering ways the town might honor Lea’s memory took place at the March 8 village trustee’s meeting.
Ideas included renaming the green after her, installing art on the sculpture bases on Main Street, and something having to do with recreation. The regional planning commission has offered to work with the town and village on whatever is decided.
The subject will be on the village’s March 29 agenda.
•••
Other not-so-wonderful news is that Eric Osgood, selectboard chair extraordinaire, won’t run again for selectboard next year.
Eric has done such a good job of bringing Johnson through hard times; the loss of his experience and knowledge is sure to be felt in the coming years.
And, Kim Dunckley has dropped from the planning commission after 15 years of service for a well-deserved change of scene. Kim is ever community-involved, and has joined the tree board’s shade tree preservation plan project.
There are six pages that list the selectboard’s priorities in the March 5 meeting minutes. It behooves everybody to look them over, as there isn’t enough space to discuss them in this column.
Find them on the Johnson town website.
•••
What’s up with all those wily coyotes is a question that crosses many minds; now there’s a chance to find out all about it.
The Londonderry Conservation Commission will present a program of the same name Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m.
Conservation biologist Chris Shadler will talk about coyotes and how to coexist with them. Find the link at londonderryvt.org/conservation-commission.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
