Johnson and its recreation committee are winners again with the award of a $25,000 recreational facilities grant for the new Lea Kilvadyova kid’s playground at Old Mill Park. Combined with the $30,000 given by Kilvadyova’s family and friends, it will allow a complete overhaul of the playground, with construction expected to start this fall or in the spring.
Town recreation coordinator Lisa Crews said, “Our only playground was falling into disarray. I’ve been brainstorming how to replace it, and this grant allows us to develop a safe and engaging playground for children all ages infant to 12.”
Congratulations and thanks go to Lisa Crews, Eddie Gale and Casey Romero for writing this successful grant. Give that team the gold. It is a win-win for the taxpayer as well as the kids.
More gratitude goes to selectboard chair Eric Osgood for his periodic updates on the construction on Route 15. The warnings are useful, though the news that this project will last through 2022 is depressing.
•••
Not for the first time, campers have been found recently on a town-owned conserved site. This time it was Beard’s. Camping in these areas is a no-no, folks.
A community watch and safety meeting will be held by the sheriff’s department and the town on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6:30-8 p.m. to discuss recent events in the skate park, Railroad Street and Clark Avenue. Here’s the chance to learn safety and crime prevention as well as have your voice heard. The Zoom link can be found on the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
The village trustees have selected six likely applications for the village manager’s position left open when Meredith Dolan left it. They’ll meet in an executive session to discuss them on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Because the normally scheduled trustees’ meeting will land on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, they will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
A $3,375 bid has been accepted by the trustees from a consultant who will assess what needs to be done to repair or replace the village garage because of mold and water damage. Included in the assessment will be an identification of the water source that caused the problem.
There has been some confusion about the length of parking time on Main Street. The trustees voted to transfer money from the sidewalk budget to pay for up to six new signs that will make clear that all ofMain Street is limited to two-hour parking during business hours.
•••
Bone Builders is a free exercise program designed to improve balance, coordination, flexibility and weight-bearing that’s available to all seniors. Added to that is meditation, which has been found to improve memory, focus the mind, reduce stress and improve overall health. They meet at the municipal building on Mondays and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and it’s OK to just show up unannounced. Call Linda at 635-7362 for information.
More free meditation can be found on Sundays at 10 a.m. at Jenna’s House, located at the old church on St John’s Street.
The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District reminds us that stretchy plastic such as zip top bags, bubble wrap and grocery bags is recyclable but doesn’t belong with other acceptable plastics like bottles. Put it in barrels provided at markets or bring it to the waste district, where they’ll send it to be made into plastic lumber. In three years, the district and the folks who’ve recycled have kept 11 tons of plastic film out of the landfill.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
