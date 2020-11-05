The bad news is sad and not unexpected: the jubilee has been canceled due to — you guessed it — COVID-19. The good news is that Johnson Works, which is responsible for the event, has begun Light Up Johnson and would like to use the money budgeted for the jubilee to invest in Christmas lights to adorn more businesses on Main Street.
For years folks have been thinking that the village should be more festively lighted and perhaps now it will be. Blue and white are the colors chosen to coordinate with those of Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
A lighted sculpture installed on the green for the season is being discussed. Created by Johnson resident Mike Zebrowski, it is a large “conceptual piece that has to do with water and snowflakes” and will add to the festive feeling in town. A final decision regarding its location, electrical use and financing will be made at the
Nov. 9 village trustee’s meeting.
•••
The library is available to help out with the early darkness blues with written and audio books, movies and magazines. Take-home activity bags of watercolors and postcards to paint for the kids are ready to go, too; all you have to do is pick them up.
The building is partially open, though the computers are still inaccessible. Browsing is limited, too, to avoid unnecessary contact with materials. Curbside service is still available and the lobby is open for pick-ups on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
•••
You’ve heard of the yellow brick road? Johnson got its very own version of it on Clay Hill when contractors painted traffic lines just before a rainstorm. One local described looking down on the road and seeing a yellow glow; it wasn’t late foliage she was seeing.
Naturally, yellow cars also resulted from the paint snafu, but fortunately it’s water based. If the road ever dries out, it’ll be restored to its previous plain old state. However, Clay Hill Road does eventually end in the vicinity of the Gomo Town Forest, which some regard as a blissful sort of place.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
