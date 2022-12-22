It happened: the first snow day. It was nothing short of magic, mostly in the way that not leaving, feeling the pull of home and woods, is pure magic. We stayed in our pajamas all day, baked granola and a fresh ham, had piles of picture books scattered around tables and chairs, blankets and toys were strewn. We flowed in and out of doors — outside we were sledding, whooping, slowly romping, crafting snow sculptures. When we returned to our piles of books and blankets, the jackets, bibs and mittens slumped heavy on the drying rack, sighing.
There’s something about wet snow, the way it forces pine branches to bow and kiss the earth. It calms and slows me, winter’s weighted blanket. The magic we found from this storm was under the pines, on the sloping hill, in the cups of cocoa and the shoveling of paths and tunnels, but it was mostly the moment we were bundling to head outdoors once again and we noticed a familiar car come up the driveway. It was our neighbors (from the other side of town) committed to their Christmas cookie delivery tour. They brought a plate of cookies and a jar of milky tea, a completely unexpected moment of community magic. We exchanged pleasantries and talked about the weather — how could we not? — and told each other we’ll see them soon.
In our family, a snow day is quiet reprieve. It is a retreat into the woods: Find a good sit spot, then wait for birdsong or the deep rumble of a distant plow. Be in it as long as your wool socks and tenacity allows. Take time to watch clumps of snow break from the branch’s holdings and leave craters in the earth, a muffled thunder. This snow day was all of that, plus a cookie or two.
•••
Johnson Recreation is hosting another lantern-lit path to celebrate the New Year. It will be at Old Mill Park from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and will be exactly as it sounds — a walking path of lit messages. Everyone has the opportunity to fill out a white paper bag with their resolution for the new year, their goals and hopes. Bags are already at the Johnson Public Library to fill out, or they will be available for the first hour of the event (5-6) at the Ted Alexander Welcome Center at the entrance of Mill Park.
Last year was their first year doing this, and I really appreciated the anonymous and heart-felt resolutions that I read. Themes included to be more present, find a hobby and stick to it, do more of what I love. It’s uplifting to see that our neighbors are reflecting and goal setting, and it’s inspiring to see a collection of resolutions all lined up and proudly lit up, for all to see. It was powerful last year and it will be powerful again. Bundle up and come out. Wear your heart on your sleeve. Set some intentions. Also, it’s a 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve event? Yes, please!
Mill Park also has an exciting and long-awaited new playground that is up and ready. This memorial playground honors the life and legacy of Lea Kilvadyova, the former community and economic development coordinator for the town and village of Johnson. Lea was a mother and outdoor enthusiast who was instrumental in the development of Old Mill Park. The park is legacy enough. It has been an invaluable resource for our town in myriad ways and this new installation will only enhance it. Thanks to Lea’s family and Johnson Recreation for making this happen for us all.
— Jasmine Yuris, jasmine.yuris@gmail.com
