The Town of Johnson was awarded a 2023 Catalyst Award Grant through Northern Borders Regional Commission. Johnson was specifically awarded funds for further development of the Jewett Property, with the intention of creating a new light industrial, commercial park in Johnson.

Infrastructure improvements will include a paved access road, foundational sewer collection lines, foundational water distribution lines, stormwater collection lines, treatment basin and electric and telecommunication lines. The grant amount totaled $861,945 with the total projected amount of this project being $1.7 million.

