The Town of Johnson was awarded a 2023 Catalyst Award Grant through Northern Borders Regional Commission. Johnson was specifically awarded funds for further development of the Jewett Property, with the intention of creating a new light industrial, commercial park in Johnson.
Infrastructure improvements will include a paved access road, foundational sewer collection lines, foundational water distribution lines, stormwater collection lines, treatment basin and electric and telecommunication lines. The grant amount totaled $861,945 with the total projected amount of this project being $1.7 million.
In 2018 townspeople voted to purchase this property after completing feasibility studies of the park. The town paid off the purchase in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Securing a grant of this size is the next big step to funding the infrastructure needs for the town to move forward.
There will be a tag sale outside of the Johnson Town Hall on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 8:30-11 a.m. All proceeds from this sale will go toward the Johnson Recreation Department.
Lamoille Union High School soccer teams will be hosting a bottle and shoe drive on Saturday, Sept. 16, with two drop-off sites available: Lamoille Union and Cambridge Elementary School. They will be collecting returnable bottles and cans along with gently used and new footwear that will then be donated to other countries that could use these resources. If you are unable to make it on the 16th, someone would be happy to come and pick up shoes and cans donations. Contact Sabrina at 605-645-6890 to coordinate.
Johnson Public Library’s storytime has started up again on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at its temporary location in the basement of the Masonic Temple on the corner of Pearl and Main streets. There is also a new storywalk at the Johnson Arboretum that the Johnson Public Library has set up. The next time you visit the wide variety of specimen trees growing in our town’s arboretum, simultaneously read a story about a musical mole as you walk around the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.