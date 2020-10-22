“Autumn came in wind and gold,” according to Henry David Thoreau. Indeed it did, resplendent with magnificent reds and oranges, too, and it’s peak was over before it reached October. Now we have added to that vivid array billows of blues and fireworks of golden in the asters and goldenrods. It’s interesting how drought has affected our natural world with many negatives and an occasional benefit, such as the most spectacular foliage in anyone’s memory and splendiferous shows of a drought-tolerant wildflower.

Equally impressive is the progress in town at Jenna’s Promise and at the Barrow’s House. The selectboard had a tour of the old Catholic church on St. John’s Street, called Jenna’s House, that is becoming the center of a large project that will provide help and housing for recovering addicts and support for the community at large.

Morrisville’s Recovery Center will open a satellite office in the lower level of Jenna’s House that will focus on support for families, counseling, classes such as yoga and nutrition, office space and meeting rooms, a playground, a fitness center with a health and wellness program, lawn games, bicycles and a kitchen renovation that will continue the program that has fed 35-40 people during the pandemic. On the ground floor of the old church will be a state-of-the-art business center and meeting room that will be available to the community.

Further steps of the Jenna’s Promise recovery program will take place at the Barrow’s House, which more recently housed the Dream Café. A coffee shop will open on the first floor that will employ program participants who are recovering and housing will be provided upstairs and in the house behind the Barrow’s building.

Repairs to the roof will begin before November, and the back part of the house is expected to be demolished later. Thankfully, renovations include plans to keep the house’s exterior looking as it always has and the slate shingles will be kept. That’s good news, as it has been and will be a star of Main Street. A grand opening is planned for next fall.

Though it will be some time before the whole project is up and running, about 60 people who are entering inpatient treatment have been helped with a financial assistance program begun by Jenna’s.

Coming into the community will be a great deal of money and an expectation of fewer dollars spent on law enforcement, healthcare, etc. Those monies include a USDA grant of $250,000, a match of $113,000, an expected community block grant, donations of services by G.W. Tatro that will act as in-kind grant match money, Jenna Tatro’s life insurance of $300,000, and about $200,000 from the Recovery Center. “Greg said close to $2 million must be coming into Johnson. They keep applying for grants. They have gotten a lot of donations. One donor wrote a check for $100,000,” according to meeting minutes.

All of this makes up a much-needed positive thing for Johnson in a year that has brought so much hardship and strife. Many, many people in our community want the town’s divisiveness to end and for working together to once again be the norm here.

Greg and Dawn Tatro’s Jenna’s Promise is one thing that can and will help that to happen.

— Sue Lovering, 635-8315