Who’d have thought? The village seems to be in tatters and going downhill, another effective and person has stepped down, the future of the village’s utilities is in question, and there are ruminations about what will happen if the village falls apart. That’s the perception of many citizens in Johnson.
Their reaction to recent events is outrage: outrage that civility is a thing of the past, that working for the public good is as passe as following the law in favor of personal agenda, and that our village officials ought to grow up and do the job correctly.
Screaming and swearing in public meetings by our elected officials is outrageous. Many think that both the lack of an apology and the necessity for one is, too.
Paul McLure, one of Johnson’s few farmers and a minister, said it best, that he takes offense by the village’s leaders’ behaviors being passed over by many and he worries for the town’s future. He thinks that selfishness is commonplace.
•••
Tara Smith’s beloved Newfoundland/Aussie, Hoss, is still missing and the family is grieving. Hoss is 7 years old, white with three gray patches. If anyone has any information, let his people know at 802-760-8928.
•••
The bright spot on Main Street is Jenna’s Promise and its restoration of the Barrows House that’ll be, in part, the Jenna’s Promise Café. On April 26, Jenna’s Promise will have a community get-together to answer questions about the progress and future of Jenna’s Promise and its various programs. Jenna’s Coffee will be on hand too, at 38 Lower Main St., 6-8 p.m.
•••
Green Up Day is coming up on May 7 and Healthy Lamoille Valley would like input on how many substance-related items are found on the roadsides. They ask that trash-picker-uppers keep track of how many needles — don’t touch those but do call the sheriff — alcohol bottles and cans, vaping tools, etc., are found and, if possible, to take photos. Then fill out their survey at healthylamoillevalley.org/news with the information and get a chance to win $25.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is next Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m- 2 p.m. Along with pills, they’ll take vape pens and e-cigarette paraphernalia. Dropoff sites in Lamoille County are Kinney Drugs in Cambridge, the sheriff’s department in Hyde Park, and the Morrisville and Stowe police departments.
If you can’t make the library for storytime, you can follow it on Facebook live on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m., for songs, stories and poetry for the young folks.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
