In the front half of the Studio Store on Main Street, owners Michael Mahnke and Kyle Nuse opened Minema Gallery in 2020, where they have continued to exhibit Vermont-based women artists. The most recent installation is Meg McDevitt’s “Iterations.”
McDevitt and I met up at Jenna’s Cafe last week and walked slowly down the slushy sidewalk to the gallery together.
This unique circumstance is not lost on me: living in a small, rural Vermont town where we can walk to our local art gallery to have conversations with each other that are inspired by inspiration itself in a space that asks nothing more than for us to be there.
McDevitt’s exhibit is a showcase of her cyclical process, exploring how concepts and images relate to one another. It is playful, interactive and the beginning of a narrative. She presents drawings, sculpture, painting and embroidery in a cohesive collection that is as calming as it is energetic.
I found myself drawn to an assemblage of colorful embroidered pillows hung up on the wall. McDevitt walked over and took the piece I was looking closely at off the wall.
“I want people to touch them, hold them,” she said, “that’s why they aren’t flat on the wall.”
My hand felt the entire embroidered surface, including the empty white space surrounding the image of what seemed to be a dog rubbing against someone’s legs.
Looking around the room, I noticed that most of her work, even if two dimensional, was not flat. A collection of line and blot black ink paintings sit on shelves, leaning against the wall, as if drying. I came to find out that she made these renderings with a hot glue gun and black glue. She would stand over the paper working quickly, as a hot glue gun only allows. She mentioned the lack of control while working with this form — each piece its own conversation.
The collection is interactive, both in the process of creating but also in the way the work interacted with the room. There’s a foam clay covered wire sculpture in the bay window that crawls from white creature-like footings up to the ceiling like a creeping ivy plant.
“Every time you move it or set it up again, it’s different,” McDevitt said, “I like how right now it reminds me of calligraphy or the idea of becoming something.”
After a few orbits around the exhibit, I noticed how certain abstracted images were reimagined from one form to another. A familiarity began to grow within the work itself, the pieces telling the story of McDevitt’s inspiration from her own work, her insatiable longing to keep creating. A piece is never the end result, it is merely an iteration of something before it and a pledge of something to come.
The opening reception of “Iterations” is on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the gallery with complimentary tea and chocolate. On Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 to noon, McDevitt will give an artist talk. “Iterations” will be up through Saturday, March 11.
— Jasmine Yuris, jasmine.yuris@gmail.com
