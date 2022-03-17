At their March 7 meeting, the new selectboard discussed two possible uses for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act: development of infrastructure at the light industrial park and a recreation project involving added trails at the Talc property and a bridge across the Lamoille River.
Economic development was on the voters’ minds when they approved the purchase of the Jewett land at town meeting, but the industrial park project has been on hold for years. Johnsonites have often requested movement on it, but grants haven’t been forthcoming. These rescue funds have been earmarked for large, expensive projects, which may improve the industrial park’s chance to win a grant.
It’s thought, too, that if a housing component is added to the plan for that site, it may make a grant more attractive. There are other sources that could provide the needed cash match. After discussing possible economic and environmental drawbacks to the recreation plan, the board decided to pursue the industrial park as a recipient for funds.
A draft of the updated local hazard mitigation plan is available for public comment until April 1. Comments can be sent to Melanie Riddle at melanie@lcpcvt.com.
Developed by Johnson’s planning commission and Lamoille County Planning Commission, the plan is thought-provoking and a reminder that serious events happen here somewhat frequently. Between August 1995 — remember the canoeist gliding along in front of the Grand Union? Butternut Mountain Farm had a swell T-shirt of the picture — and today’s pandemic, there have been 15 federal disasters in Vermont, and that list doesn’t include smaller events like Johnson’s 1984 flood, which lives on in the memories of French Hill residents.
The mitigation plan identifies local hazards and lays out ways to reduce vulnerability.
•••
For the first time since 2020, the Holcomb House may be open next month. Meanwhile, check out the Johnson Historical Society Facebook page for a popular pictorial trip through past winter carnivals and watch the mail for the May newsletter, which will have a story about Johnson’s Doughnut Man by Mary Peet. Johnson has a wonderful, sometimes quirky past that sometimes seems better than present. A doughnut man is a thumb’s up deal any day.
Under the heading of quirky would come the story of Whippet’s auto, which was parked in Henry Parker’s basement. The tale and a photo were donated to the society by Dean West, along with a written story. Also donated were copies of original pictures of the Nadeau business by Aime and Alex Nadeau and an 1880s photo of the Kneeland Farm on Codding Hollow Road, by Doug and Linda Molde.
•••
The library will host photographer and forest entomologist Ron Kelly in a free Zoom presentation, “Amazing Insects: The Bad, the Good, and the Beautiful,” on Saturday, March 19, 4-5:30 p.m. If you follow the Friends of the Green River Reservoir newsletter, you’ll be familiar with just how special Kelly’s work is. He’ll share his extraordinary photos of the world of insects along with facts about controls and benefits of bugs. Call the library at 635-7141 or email johnsoncirc@gmail.com with questions and for registration.
Janice Griggs is in pursuit of videos, pictures, and information from trail cameras for her Northern Vermont University class on wildlife, ecology and management. Her project studies movement of county wildlife and data from local trail cams. Contact her at jeg06030@nvu.vsc.edu to sign up and for more information. She’ll send a form to record data.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
