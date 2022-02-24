Town meeting is on Tuesday, March 1. Voting will be by Australian ballot at the municipal building or by absentee ballot. Last Wednesday, the four contenders for two open selectboard seats met with the public to answer questions and clarify their positions.
Duncan Hastings and Charlie Gallanter are running for a two-year term and Mark Woodward and Olga Mardach-Duclerc are vying for the three-year seat. All expressed differing opinions and outlooks, among other things, on the Jewett property, on funding certain town initiatives, on cannabis regulation, and on how they’d spend American Rescue Plan Act funds. The only thing they agreed on was the last question, with all four candidates asking for community input on use of the funds.
Also on the ballot will be a decision about hiring a grant writer. When Lea Kilvadyova left her position in economic development, the town lost a great deal of potential revenue, as Kilvadyova was an ace at bringing in funds. The position is expected to cost $40,000.
•••
Janice Grigg is in pursuit of pictures, videos and information from trail cameras. Janice is a Northern Vermont University senior who’s working with a wildlife ecology and management class on a project to study the movement of wildlife and data from various local cameras would be extremely helpful.
The study runs from Feb. 28 through March 28 and data should come from this time period. To share your trail-cam discoveries, contact her at jeg06030@nvu.vsc.edu to sign up or for more information. She’ll send a form on which to record data. Follow lamoillecountywildlifecorridors.blogspot.com for info as it unfolds as well.
•••
Village trustees have discussed closing the Cold Spring during the winter because of liability fears. There is the possibility of falling on the steps. Currently, the village throws salt on the steps and removes snow only if there’s a lot of it. One trustee said that “there is no way the village crew can maintain it as a safe place” and another that she’d had many calls in support of keeping it open. There is no argument about how valuable a resource the spring is to the public, even if it is not potable.
It was decided to leave things as they are but to add a sign warning that it’s unmaintained from November 1 to April 1. In Eden, volunteers keep the town’s spring open. Perhaps that method could be employed here.
Dorcas Jones has stepped down from the tree board. She was one of its founding members. As she said, she’ll always be with the board in spirit 100 percent, and she’s always on hand to lend a hand. So, the tree board has an opening for a motivated tree lover who’d like to take part in maintaining the street trees and growing the arboretum. Contact loveringsuened@gmail.com for information.
It’s not too late to join in this week’s ongoing downtown art walk and scavenger hunt. For the hunt, pick up a clue sheet at the library, municipal building or Studio Store and bring completed sheets to Saturday’s Skate & Bake party at the Legion Field for a raffle. From 2-4 p.m. the field rocks with skating, sledding, bonfire burning, hot cocoa, fresh baked cookies from the community oven, and a whole lot of fun.
Because of a staffing shortage — are you sick of hearing that after two years? — the waste district is having rotating site closures during February and March. There’s a possibility of emergency closures but the confirmed dump and Lamoille Soil closures in Johnson will be Saturday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, March 19.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
