Every March at town meeting, Johnson’s health and animal control officers are appointed for the upcoming year. Everybody thinks dog officer is self-explanatory but what is a health officer? Prepare for a surprise. Johnson’s health officers, Tracy Myers, Dean Locke and BJ Putvain, whose contact information can be found on the town’s website, have a difficult and largely unappreciated job. It’s mostly volunteer as well, since the combined salaries for health officers is listed in the 2020 town report as $1,000.
In any given day, one or all might be called to deal with septic or sewage issues, indoor air quality, mold, drinking water safety, radon, asbestos, unsafe buildings and mobile homes, fire safety, wastewater, lead paint, unsafe work practices, insect, rodent and pest infestations, recycling and public health emergencies like e-coli or closing a public area.
Knowing the rental codes is a necessity as is being able to deal with a sometimes unreasonable public with equanimity. They must take occasional trainings and learn the 107-page health officer manual, as well as stay current with legislative changes. At the end of the day, they fill out forms and report to the appropriate authority.
As for the animal control duties, all domestic animals fall under that jurisdiction. Officers don’t just round up stray dogs and chickens, they deal with hoarding, bites, animal cruelty and diseases like rabies. The call about that scary looking drooling raccoon stumbling around the yard at 3 p.m. goes to animal control. The 2022 budget for animal control expenses is $2,000.
According to healthvermont.gov, “Town health officers are responsible for investigating possible public health hazards and risks within the town or city, enforcing health laws, rules and permit conditions and taking the steps necessary to enforce orders.”
Johnson is lucky to have three well-qualified and experienced people on this job. Even though theirs isn’t highly visible work, it is crucial and they deserve a shout-out, thanks, and perhaps a double batch of brownies for their efforts.
•••
The conservation commission and the regional invasive insect preparedness team have done it again: a grant-funded new PSA of the treatment to save ash trees from emerald ash borer has been made by the incomparable videographer Chris Demars and can be seen at youtu.be/ajWS9gaxl80. “EAB Treatment” stars Lois Frey as the hapless tree-owner, a giant bug, a talking ash and Noel Dodge doubling as the licensed insecticide applicator and the eye candy. It just must be seen, along with the other four videos they made: “EAB-Zilla 2021,” “Firewood 2021,” “Talk Show” and “Unwanted.”
You must admit, we’ve got talent.
•••
Weather permitting, the tree board will remove the knotweed along the Checkerberry Brook at the arboretum on Sunday, Nov. 7. If possible, they’ll burn the old stems and make s’mores. Anyone wishing to lend a hand and learn something about control of this nasty invasive is welcome to join in. Call 635-8315 for more information.
Storytime has moved to the United Church on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Bring a blanket to sit on for stories, songs, motor play and games. Everybody over two must wear a mask.
November’s book group read is “Hatch,” and kids are advised to check it out if they like creepy. It’ll be on Fridays after school. As always, the full roster of kids’ activities at the library is posted on their website, johnsonpubliclibrary.org.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.