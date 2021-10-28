Halloween is lurking in the shadows and nowhere will it be more fun than Old Mill Park, thanks to the recreation committee and library. Everybody’s invited to the Halloween Fun Run to watch kids do a 1K walk/run and an adult 5K walk/run that include a pumpkin toss, trick-or-treating, and photo and book booths, also known as the Boo Booth. They’ll have treats, drinks and a raffle on hand, too.
Recreation committee spirits summon you to “lace up your running shoes and wear your best Halloween costume” Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Recreation is organizing winter sports, which will be held at the Johnson Elementary School gym once again, almost like the old pre-pandemic days. Masks will be required.
Anyone interested in volunteering time or ideas can attend any recreation committee meeting on the third Thursday of the month from 6-7 p.m. Their meeting agendas are posted on the townofjohnson.com website; check them out for information and location.
Another reason to gear up for fun and leave behind “double, double toil and trouble” is the community Halloween party at Jenna’s Promise on Friday, Oct. 29 for a showing of the movie “Beetlejuice,” 6-8 p.m., and popcorn and cider. On Saturday, Oct. 30, it’s pumpkin carving and trunk or treat. Jenna’s will provide pumpkins and carving tools, and everybody is invited to decorate their car and give out candy, 117 St. Johns Road, 4-8 p.m. Everybody is welcome, it’s all free and the aim is to make this an amazing Halloween for the kids.
•••
Congratulations are extended to Offie Wortham for his appointment to the racial justice committee.
•••
The school board has formed a community advisory board. Jessica Bickford, Val Sullivan and school board member Katie Orost are Johnson’s representatives, and the group’s coordinator, administrator and note-taker is Lamoille North Unified Union superintendent Cat Gallagher. The group has no authority and won’t make decisions but will bring the community’s views and ideas to the school board.
Their first meeting Oct. 4 was spent reviewing goals of equity and inclusion, communication and community engagement. Public forums were suggested as a way to connect with the community, and one is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park.
Healthy Lamoille Valley and some small businesses will be present and further conversation about Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and the supervisory union’s recovery plan will take place at this forum.
Oct 24-31 is Bat Week. Did you know that bats make up one-fifth of the earth’s mammalian population, there are roughly 1,300 species of bats, and that bats number around 105 million? The world’s largest bat is the flying fox, with a 5-to-6-foot wingspan and the smallest is the Kittis hog-nosed bat, with a wingspan of about 1.125 inches.
Very few of them are dangerous and none of those live anywhere near here. Though they are largely unseen, bats play a significant role in the ecosystem, eating insects and acting as pollinators. As with so many species, recent climate change, fungal diseases and loss of habitat have impacted bats the world over. The local small brown bat was nearly wiped out by whitenose fungal disease and is slowly recovering.
Small efforts pay off: The Conservation Commission’s four multi-bat house installations are seeing summer residents. So build a bat house and be thankful that we have a major hibernaculum at the Talc property, where thousands of bats hibernate safely till weather warms up.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
