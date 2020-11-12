Wordsworth could have been living right here in Johnson last weekend when he wrote “To be alive in that dawn was bliss ...” Bliss was the name for the surprising gift of post-snowstorm balmy warmth that early November brought. It just made a person stop and smell the roses, while considering that it might be one of the few good things about 2020.
One of the many things we missed this year was Tuesday Night Live and the historical society’s pie and hot dog extravaganza.
A society supporter pointed out that the group raises its operating budget from sales at Tuesday Night Live and that it is in need, due to lost revenue. He suggests a donation to help out, perhaps for the amount that might have been spent on pie over the summer. Check out how to donate at johnsonhistoricalsociety.org or talk to any board member.
•••
Stuff a truck! Donations are also being sought by Johnson’s food shelf; both food and monetary contributions are welcome. On Saturday, Nov. 14, a truck will be parked at the Sterling Market’s parking lot from 9-11 a.m. waiting for folks to stuff it with canned fruits, pasta meals, beef stew, canned veggies, oatmeal and pancake mix, and other nonperishable staples. Hunger is year-round; checks made out to Johnson Food Shelf can always be sent to PO Box 17, Johnson.
This year’s presentation from the Friends of the Green River Reservoir won’t be a fun gathering at Green Mountain Tech but it will be on Zoom and it will be, as always, fascinating. On Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., Eric Hanson will talk about loon conservation and behavior, with details about the loons at the Green River Reservoir.
Eric’s efforts over the past 21 years have included work to educate Vermonters about loons and their nesting needs, protect nest sites, assist injured and sick loons and ultimately build a sustainable breeding population. His leadership led to the loons’ removal from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005. Statewide, loons have rebounded from a low of only seven nesting pairs in the mid-1980s to a record 101 nesting pairs in 2019, when 115 chicks successfully hatched, with 87 of them surviving through August.” Register for the meeting at webmaster@fgrrvt.org.
The Community Oven Committee extends a chance for one to achieve sartorial brilliance with its new elegant and unique cotton t-shirts that sport a drawing of the wood-fired oven on a gray background, spiffy as all get-out. All this is yours for a mere $20. Sales of the shirt will support the committee’s work to bring the community together to cook and eat and to explore “the possibilities that our town’s oven holds.”
There are a limited number of shirts available, so get ‘em while they’re hot by emailing Pizza Luke at gellatlyluke@yahoo.com.
Johnson Works has decided that providing lighting for Main Street business will be impractical, so the new plan for a holiday draw to town is to erect three of Michael Zebrowski’s lighted molecule sculptures on the green. Village trustees passed a plan to provide electrical service for the winter and the expectation is that the effect will be over the top. Many businesses who have outdoor power available will light up and red ribbons are planned for the light poles. It’ll be snazzy, even though we can’t have our jubilee. Perhaps, as with so many things, we’ll have it again in 2021.
•••
Getting old is ... you fill it in. It’s the same for your pet; they get the same issues we do. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, Pet Cancer Awareness Month, and Pet Diabetes Month. Help an older cat or dog. Contact Justice for Dogs, North Country Animal League, or check out petfinder.org for more information about adopting, and saving, a new friend.
Debra Waters posted this about the election on social media. It’s suspected that most folks would agree: “A big shout out to Rosemary (Audibert), and everyone, working for the town offices this season — and every season! I know that I’m not the only one that appreciates your service! Thanks for all you do and long live Johnson!”
And I know I’m not the only one who thinks, but it’s over. Thank goodness.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
