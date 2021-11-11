There’s good news at the Johnson Food Shelf: Hannaford’s has selected it to be the benefitting non-profit for November in the Fight Hunger Bag Program. The program is designed to give back to the community and the environment by returning $1 of the cost of every reusable Fight Hunger Bag purchased to the local non-profit.
So, every bag sold at the local Hannaford in November will be worth a dollar to the food shelf. “It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment and it helps to support, at the local level, non-profits like us at the Johnson Food Shelf,” said Diane Lehouiller, outreach coordinator for the Johnson Food Shelf. “This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in November by purchasing one — or two!”
More information about the bag program can be found at hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
•••
The Community Oven Committee reviewed this past successful season of bakes and mused upon what they might do next. They had terrific volunteer help, outstanding community support and donations, sold 11 T-shirts and made 753 pizzas over the eight-week season. Donated ingredients came from Elmore Mountain Bread, Cabot Creamery, and Foote Brook Farm. What’s next is, in part, a continuation of the fundraising sale of T-shirts, a request for more volunteer help and firing the oven the night before the bakes.
The committee plans to do another hands-on wood-fired oven training in the spring of 2022. It’s hoped that more people who can operate the oven will stimulate community interest in participating and more interest in the oven’s use in private functions.
Discussions are planned for one or two skate and bakes for ice rink season.
Have a happy Veteran’s Day.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
