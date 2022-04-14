Signs of spring are all over Johnson. In some areas, peepers are calling, redwing blackbirds are screeching, and leopard frogs, green and brown spotted mid-spring arrivals, are crawling out of their winter mud homes and getting on with the ritual of life. Another sign is the United Church Thrift Shop’s seasonal turnover to spring and summer clothes. Join them on Main Street for swell new stuff behind the church on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon.
Leopard frogs’ mating calls sound like snoring and clucking to some folks and it is distinctive. Check it and other native frogs’ calls atmusicofnature.com.
Spring also says cleanup and that’s on the May 7 agenda at the skatepark as well as all around town on the first Saturday in May. Green Up Day will be celebrated with trash pickup and collection of bags on the green as always. The skatepark has scored a RiseVT grant to support healthy nutrition and recreation that will provide a spring-cleaning party from 2-4 p.m.
Nothing at the skatepark could not involve fun, so families are invited to bring bikes and boards to play as well as work. Bags and gloves will be provided and loaded bags will be picked up.
•••
The selectboard has been reviewing a list of priorities compiled last year and has plans to address the top five on the list. Some, such as a new website, have already been begun. The light industrial park has been identified as by far the most important on the list and is slated for use of some of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The other four are the ATV ordinance, use of rescue plan funds, economic development and decarbonization of town. Those are followed by the revolving loan fund, the merger, a communication portal for volunteer groups, cybersecurity, union contracts, a new gravel pit, mud abatement, flood mitigation, road reclassification and the talc property use.
Beth Foy, the selectboard’s new chair, said she’ll keep the five top priorities on the agenda every first meeting of the month. As some are completed, others on the list will take their place. “In addition to discussing these items at work session meetings once a month, a board member could take each of them and try to push it along or see if other community members are interested,” she said.
The new selectboard seems to be revitalized, which is a good thing for the town.
•••
Is there a group who has Lamoille County’s interests more at heart? Healthy Lamoille Valley will sponsor several discussions and workshops in the coming weeks, and among them tobacco prevention and cessation in Lamoille Valley, Thursday, April 14, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Zoom.
The meeting will focus on data, challenges to changing behavior, resources for those trying to quit and community-level strategies that support cessation of tobacco and vaping. Contact jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org for an invitation to this or any other HLV meeting. HLV meets on the second Thursday of every month from 3:30-4:45 p.m. and all are welcome.
•••
Along with hiking in the woods should go the knowledge of the negative impact that the activity can have on forests and wildlife. Stowe Land Trust and the North Branch Nature Center will co-host a webinar about it on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. The impacts and what we can do about them and maintain an ecologically functional landscape is the subject of this free presentation. Sign onto Zoom at stowelandtrust.org.
The public is invited to Vermont Studio Center’s free open studio event with staff, artists and residents on Thursday, April 14, from 7-9 p.m. A tour starts at the Red Mill at 80 Pearl Street; maps will be available.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
