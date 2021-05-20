The historical society made history May 12 when it met at the Holcomb House for the first time since pandemic restrictions went into place. Dean West, one of the founders of the society in 2006, announced his resignation from the board, effective June 8. He was thanked for his “guiding hand and wisdom to the board and his invaluable input for the organization.”
He’ll remain active and it’s a good bet he’ll be spotted around the hot dog grill at the Johnson Historical Society tent at Tuesday Night Live when things get back to normal. After 25 years, the torch is passing; it’s time for others to step up and volunteer to help preserve Johnson’s history. If interested, attend any meeting; the next one is at the Holcomb House June 9.
Don’t forget the arboretum opening on Saturday, May 22. From Main Street, it’s located off Pearl Street on the left shortly after crossing the bridge. Follow the signs to plant trees, eat cookies, learn about the arboretum’s past and future, and walk among some trees you’ve probably never seen before. It’s at 11 a.m. and if you want to help plant trees, stay longer. The rain date is May 29.
Sadly, the graffiti habit has spread to Beard’s Recreation Park, where it appeared on a rock by the water. Most folks consider graffiti to be vandalism, not art, when it’s on an inappropriate surface such as a bridge abutment; certainly it does not belong on a natural surface in a preserved or conserved area like Beard’s or Dog Head Falls.
The future of the Pearl Street sidewalk renovation is up in the air again. The low bidder on the project, who had been chosen to do the work, can’t get a commitment from their concrete subcontractor, so will not sign the contract. They’ll stick to the bid agreement for a few weeks while they try to find a concrete supplier. The deadline on the grant in place to fund most of the project is the end of the year, though it may be possible to extend it. Thank COVID for shortages and higher prices.
Ballots will be mailed to all registered village voters for the June 8 election for village trustee. Along with the polling place at the municipal building, it’s expected that the election will cost the village between $900 and $1,100, exceeding the budget by $200. A special election was unanticipated when the budget was established and it’s hoped that there will be a shortfall somewhere else to pay for it.
Monday Night Pizza Bakes at the community oven are scheduled to run using the same protocol as last summer. This year they’ll be offering slices as well as whole pizzas. The bakes will be on every Monday evening in July and August and there will be a harvest dinner in September. The committee would appreciate volunteer help, and will have a signup sheet out for willing pizza workers.
Without the fanfare of the olden days, Northern Vermont University held its commencement on Saturday, May 15. It was virtual and diplomas were mailed out, so there was none of the excitement we used to see around the village on graduation day. Houdini had no traffic to hold up on Pearl Street.
Stowe Mountain Rescue showed up in force at Dog Head Falls last Saturday, shocking passers-by on River Road East with a temporary scare that someone could be in trouble. But no, the crew routinely chooses places with dangerous or unusual conditions for training sessions and that was Saturday’s exercise. Dog Head is a great place to practice; it’s hazardous and has been the site of several drownings over the years.
The rescue team imagined a person caught on the rocks in the middle of the falls and created a tensioned rope system from both banks using trees and rocks that allowed them to control a boat running along it. The boat was deployed, picked up the hapless victim, and came safely back to shore. Stowe Mountain Rescue is made up of people from all over the area and is on call for the Johnson Fire Department if their help is needed.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
