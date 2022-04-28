The tree board takes the cake for news this week by putting Johnson on the map. The Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program has selected the board to receive the 2022 Tree Steward Volunteer Group Award. It’s given to a group that has “shown outstanding dedication and commitment in introducing or sustaining an urban and community forestry project within their community.”
They said, “From maintaining the public trees in the village to establishing a small but impressive arboretum, the Johnson Tree Board is a team of urban and community forestry champions. Your tireless energy and steadfast commitment have been an inspiration to us all. We absolutely appreciate your long-term commitment and love of trees.”
Ordinarily there would be a ceremony in Montpelier at the annual Arbor Day conference but that has, once again, been postponed until next year thanks to COVID-19. On May 17, however, there will be a Zoom presentation highlighting the achievements of the winners of the three Vermont tree steward categories.
•••
The Lamoille County Conservation District has teamed with U.S. Fish and Wildlife and has agreed to establishing riparian restoration at the arboretum along the Gihon and Checkerberry brooks. With the tree board’s help, they’ll tackle the monster growth of invasive Japanese knotweed and bush honeysuckle that has overtaken the native plants and replant a 50-foot buffer zone with native, pollinating plants.
At the edge of the buffer, plantings will dovetail with the Arb’s plantings. The walkway to the river’s edge will still be there but will be stabilized. Educational signage will be provided. This project will hopefully take place in late 2022 through the next couple of years and it will add protection against flooding and erosion on the Gihon, as well as benefitting wildlife.
Meanwhile, work goes on in preparation at the arboreteum for the Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, May 7. Funds from a grant and a donation allowed the purchase of 10 trees and shrubs that range from the sublimely beautiful Japanese stewartia to the totally ridiculous ‘Tortuosa’ salix. All are interesting and unusual plants — some are downright fun — that aren’t normally seen in these parts yet are hardy enough for zone 4. Along with planting those on the 7th, there will be a scavenger hunt, coloring pages, fun games with prizes and a storywalk for kids, adopt-a-tree photo ops, any opportunity to help plant and mulch the trees, refreshments, the chance to get all your tree questions answered and hear what’s next on the Arb’s agenda.
The party starts at 1 p.m. but the board will be there at 10 a.m. for anyone wishing to help. Everybody’s welcome; just follow the sidewalk signs on Pearl Street, down the right-of-way under the banner.
•••
In other news, Lisa Crews’ white gold engagement ring has gone missing and she thinks she may have dropped it when she was out and about town recently. If found, contact her at tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com.
•••
The Johnson Food Shelf is looking for volunteers. The food shelpf is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon and on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Anyone wishing to help should call 802-635-9003 and leave a message with contact information.
Treats and tunes will be the name of the game at the skatepark when they clean up the park and ride on Saturday, May 7. Fresh gnarly bars from Two Sons Bakehouse will be served, with the recipe for these delectables handed out, and coaches will be on hand to informally help with whatever the ride, 2-4 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, May 8. The party is funded by a grant from RiseVT to promote good nutrition and healthy activity. Casey Romero promises plenty of that, a pile of fun, and a quick and easy cleanup, with rakes and cleanup supplies on hand.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
