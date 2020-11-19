There’s good news for Mudgie-lovers: village trustees have approved their application to run the food truck on the green next year from May 1 through Nov. 1, with a $300 deposit that will be returned in the event there’s no damage to the green. Everyone seems to agree that the truck situated at the front of the green and parallel to the sidewalk, as it was this year, was a problem and it’s likely to be moved to the side or turned 90 degrees next year.
Though there were early concerns in the community, there were no complaints to the trustees about competition from other businesses. Future food trucks may be required to plug into electricity, rather than use a generator. Mudgies uses electricity and pays $10 per day in rent.
•••
Christmas (and the end of 2020) is looming on the horizon. The season of goodwill sounds pretty good these days. The United Church won’t have its annual Christmas bazaar but will sell wreaths and you can get a beautifully and uniquely decorated one for $24 at the church on Friday, Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-noon. Five people at a time will be allowed in the building and masks are required.
Rural Community Transportation has brought back its Johnson Shopper run; catch it every first and third Thursday of each month. To schedule a ride, call 802-748-8170 a day in advance or check out riderct.org for more information. They’re running at 50 percent capacity and require a mask.
•••
In a thoughtless and contemptible act on the day prior to Veterans Day, all of the remembrance flags at the Lamoille View Cemetery were stolen. The sheriff has been updated but at this time there’s no word as to who may have done such a thing and why. If anyone has any insight on this, call the municipal building or Tom Carney, who oversees the flags, with information. The deed inspired this comment from Mary Jean Smith: “Whoever took the flags off the graves of these men and women at the Lamoile View Cemetery in Johnson, you not only dishonored these veterans but all citizens and the families that love them. That includes you. You are representing yourself and your families by doing something as reprehensible as this. Shame on you!”
She’s not alone in that thought.
•••
The Conservation Commission has installed a kiosk at the Prindle property, a beautiful 25-acre conserved piece on Plot Road that’s not well known. The site has two loop trails that haven’t been recently maintained but the commission plans to mark them in the spring. The kiosk materials were donated by Laraway and Noel Dodge and re-built by Dean Locke, who both installed it. Look for interesting field notes on the kiosk and a guest book next season. Plans to install a kiosk in the Gomo Town Forest in the spring are underway.
Posted on the Prindle kiosk is a timely warning about emerald ash borer. Unfortunately, this tree-killing infestation has moved closer to Johnson; it was recently discovered in Richmond and Shaftsbury, putting Stowe and Underhill in the high-risk zone. The pest isn’t active in the winter but the damage they cause can be seen, making this a good season to inspect your woods.
The economic impact of an infestation in roadside trees to any town is considerable and a burden to the taxpayer. It’s possible to treat ash to be resistant but it must be done before it’s infested, so there is hope for that perfect tree in your front yard. Information can be found on the Vermont invasives website or you can call the local forest pest first detector, Sue Lovering, at 635-8315.
The warm weather was great while it lasted but now it is back to the 30s and 40s, more seasonable temperatures. I was able to finish washing my windows outside and I put away our rocking chairs that were on our front porch during the warm weather at the beginning of last week. Now all my outside work is done. There are a couple of other things that need to be done that our son, Mark, will have to do.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.