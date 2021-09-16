The Johnson Food Shelf needs you! They say, “If you would like to purchase items to donate to the Johnson Food Shelf, it would be greatly appreciated. These have been hard times for many people in our community as the pandemic continues to put people out of work or having them work shorter work hours. The Johnson Food Shelf is working hard to feed the community and needs your help.”
So, they’re holding another Stuff the Truck event at Sterling Market on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Consider generously helping the neighbors and accept the thanks of the food shelf for past and future donations.
Over at the Holcomb House, COVID is still affecting the historical society’s admission policy. The museum will be open by appointment only and masks are required. They’d like 24-hour notice. Call Dick Simays at 635-7080 or Lois Frey at 635-7826.
Have you checked out the fascinating historical society Facebook page? It’s loaded with pictures and new ones will be posted this week. Look for the new newsletter soon.
They sold 170 pies and eight cakes at Tuesday Night Live last summer, resulting in $6,512 for Holcomb House operating expenses. All pies and cakes are donated by volunteers, who have the society’s gratitude. The rest of us were happy, too, for homemade pie again!
This is the week for the library’s Great Vermont Dragon Egg Hunt, and everybody is welcome to join in. Finding a golden egg that’s hidden somewhere in the village is serious stuff. Pick up a list of clues at the library or, when the library’s closed, find them in a box at the back of the library, then follow them through the village to an interesting destination, where the eggs will be hidden. When you find the golden egg, bring it to the library for a prize. It starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday.
Storytime has resumed at the Legion Field on Wednesdays for another five weeks. Games, crafts, songs and stories will start at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. for the time being.
Thanks go to selectman Mike Dunham for his money saving suggestion to forego a $900 cost of having artwork put on the new public works department truck in favor of simple, inexpensive long-lasting decals. All it has to say is Public Works Department, Johnson, Vermont. You gotta love common sense.
Thanks, too, to Tom Carney for his heartfelt sign at his driveway and his reminiscences about 9/11. We all carry that day in our hearts.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
