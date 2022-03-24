In further fallout from Johnson’s recent upheaval, village foreman Troy Dolan has resigned his post. Troy was an invaluable asset to the village who not only knew every facet of the electrical and water systems but was also a nice guy who supported volunteer efforts and did his job superbly. It’s felt that his leaving will have a lasting effect on village’s ability to function.
Village resident Kim Dunckley expressed the thoughts of many villagers and beyond with her post social media: “I am so very sad to hear of yet another huge loss of expertise in our village staff. The loss of Meredith (Dolan, former village manager who resigned as a result of last year’s disruption of trustee meetings) is huge, she had extensive knowledge on how utilities run and the laws surrounding them. She was a force to get grants and in general get things done, she always returned calls and answered questions. Now I hear our foreman (Troy Dolan) of our village utility has left. With him goes a willingness to work with people and solve issues, and an expertise that will be extremely difficult to replace. He was the guy that kept our lights on and kept village electric affordable and reliable. Our water/sewer lines and sidewalks were also in his charge and their future is now unknown.
“A big thank you goes out to both of these hardworking employees no longer with our village mainly because of how they were treated. Being bullied and having an issue (personnel) publicly shared by one of our trustees are just a few of the many mistreatments that should not be endured/tolerated by our public officials/staff. (Remember we also lost Gordy Smith), Scott (Meyer), Athena (Parke), and Bob (Sweetser) as well).
“Let’s work toward a way where we express our gratitude for a job well done and communicate in a much more compassionate form so future employees will feel respected and valued.”
There is an ongoing raffle with an admirable purpose: suicide awareness and prevention. It has been funded and organized by a Johnsonite who volunteers with Lamoille County Mental Health and has an interest in supporting folks who suffer problems or whose loved ones have committed suicide for reasons other than drugs.
The raffle was created by Justin Morin in memory of a friend. Justin’s hand-made, creative wood products are the prizes and tickets are $5 apiece or 5 for $20. The drawing is on April 3. All proceeds go to Lamoille County Mental Health and you can contact Justin by calling 802-730-4307 or emailing justinmorin9090@yahoo.com. The drawing will be on April 3 at noon via Facebook live @daveyjonescustomwoodworking.
Kudos to the United Church cooks for its fantastic boiled dinner on Saint Patty’s Day! Their takeout dinners were quick, affordable and yummy. Corned beef and cabbage were never so good. All that and a cupcake, too.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
