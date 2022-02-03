Anyone who missed the Skate & Bake on Saturday missed a darn good time. A good-sized crowd of over a hundred came from as far away as Walden and Barton to celebrate Johnson’s special brand of winter merriment. One of the event’s presenters, Diane Lehouillier, shared that “the hand pies were delicious, the drinks were hot, people were playing with hockey sticks and doing twirls on the ice. People were sitting on benches, warming their hands and feet near the fire pits and wrapping themselves up in the cozy blankets that were draped on the benches. It was a very gala affair. It is going to make me buy a pair of skates and elbow pads.”
Pizza connoisseur Jasmine Yuris said, “We made 90 hand pies and cut them all in half as they came out of the oven to spread the love — we were out of hand pies within an hour and a half. Lisa Crews showed up with cookies and Mattie Hallet showed up with homemade muffins and homemade doughnuts. The coffee was hot and delicious thanks to a generous donation from Jenna’s Promise Roasting. The bonfires were well used and congregated. The ice was perfect — thanks to Brian’s Raulinatis’ late-night ice making session — and the community love and support was ever-bountiful.”
An authentic igloo was built and loads of kids played inside. Imagination was the name of that game. It was built with blocks of colored ice made in lasagna pans by Jasmine, Kyle Nuse, Michael Mahnke, Isaac Eddy, Sophie Berard and Jeff Snyder. Its multi-colored splendor adds a playful touch of magic to the winter white.
Once again, we all owe a group of dedicated volunteers gratitude for their efforts.
•••
Town meeting won’t be in person again this year, in the interest of keeping everybody healthy. All voting will be Australian ballot and ballots will not be mailed this year. Anyone can request an absentee ballot by calling the municipal building and colored postcards will be mailed in advance to remind folks of that in plenty of time.
Though there won’t be discussion on March 1, two informational meetings will take place before voting so people will have the chance to voice opinions. Whether these will be in person or remote has yet to be decided but the dates have been set at Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.
•••
Around these parts, arctic temperatures and frigid blasts are just another reason to get out and have fun. The ice rink at Legion Field is a great place to do it. Pick-up hockey is happening there under the new lights every Monday at 8 p.m. until the ice melts and everybody’s invited to play. Unlike standard hockey, the game is informal and played for fun, not necessarily competition. Teams have no required number of players, and anybody can join in. There may not be a goaltender and the puck might not even be a puck. No experience is needed, and they’ll even loan you skates and sticks if needed.
•••
Another good-for-the-community effort, the online parent and caregiver community has been launched by Healthy Lamoille Valley to give parents the means to communicate with each other, brainstorm ideas and find resources to support teens and children to keep them healthy and drug-free. It’s also a source of support and encouragement. Though primarily aimed at parents of fifth graders and older, anyone is welcome.
To sign up, email jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org.
A free workshop from the Vermont Human Rights Commission about implicit bias will be presented by the Racial Justice Committee on Thursday, Feb. 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Preregister for the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3uhPPws.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
