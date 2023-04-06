There will be more than 2,000 eggs hidden at Johnson’s Egg Hunt at Old Mill Park on Saturday, April 8. The egg hunt will begin right at 11 a.m., and the Easter Bunny will be present. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be offered between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The eggs themselves will be filled with both candy and “Bunny Bucks,” coupons redeemable at participating businesses in the area. Johnson Works and Johnson Recreation helped support this seasonal community event.

