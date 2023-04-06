There will be more than 2,000 eggs hidden at Johnson’s Egg Hunt at Old Mill Park on Saturday, April 8. The egg hunt will begin right at 11 a.m., and the Easter Bunny will be present. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be offered between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The eggs themselves will be filled with both candy and “Bunny Bucks,” coupons redeemable at participating businesses in the area. Johnson Works and Johnson Recreation helped support this seasonal community event.
Renata Blanchard and Jessica Bolio will open the Rejuvenation Wellness Center April 12 at 36 Lower Main St. East in Johnson. This space will offer services such as massage and reflexology, along with Reiki and chakra work. There will be paint and sips, local art featured, meditation sessions and Henna tattooing, as well as jewelry and other items for sale. Community members will have the opportunity to use the space for things like yoga, acupuncture, community group meetings or other events.
Did you know that Johnson has a community garden? It is adjacent to the Johnson Skate Park on Park Loop Road. There is water available on site, there’s plenty of space, and it’s tucked in a vibrant and beautiful corner of town. If anyone is interested in having a community garden plot, call or text Dave at 802-279-1012.
Johnson Recreation is set to provide gymnastics classes for children on Saturdays beginning sometime in April. Kayla, a resident of Johnson who has years of experience with gymnastics and working with children, is set to provide these classes. More information to come.
