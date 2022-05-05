Sunny summer evenings with the fragrance of homemade pie wafting across the green grass of the Legion field — Tuesday Night Live, here we come. The committee is planning for the upcoming season, lining up improvements, vendors and sponsors. It’s well set up with a budget of $5,000 and has plans to enlarge the storage closet by two feet in June. More sound equipment will be bought later in the season.
The committee has agreed to accept an offer from the Better Business Bureau to have a table at every show and hand out information in return for $1,000. The BBB’s goal is public awareness. Other sponsors and nonprofits are under consideration. They’ll be offering a $5,000 sponsorship this year but will not raise vendor fees because costs for takeout containers have risen so much. Compostable containers will be required, but not recyclable silverware.
In the fall, the town will add topsoil to the field to level it off to make a better ice rink.
•••
Everybody is welcome to join the tree board Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m., to celebrate Arbor Day. There will be plenty of fun activities.
The historical society is mulling the possibility membership in June to relay current goals and needs, and include volunteer recruitment. Perhaps a potluck or ice cream social?
It’s been busy with various projects. Elizabeth Cass’ sixth grade class is working on a barn quilt trail and the society accepted an invitation to be involved. They chose to have the kids do a 2-foot by 2-foot barn quilt. Barn quilts are, according to the New York Times, “a homegrown art form that combines a few aspects of traditional Americana: barns, quilts and road trips. Over the past 20 years, creators from Ohio to Canada have painted wood squares that are reminiscent of quilt designs and put them on the sides of barns and other buildings.”
They’re most often based on a family’s own quilt pattern that has been passed down through the years. One hangs on the Power House Bridge on School Street.
•••
The old diner building has been sold, a terrific piece of news for the village. The new owners have indicated a desire to restore it to its traditional look and they’ve asked the historical society for old photos of the building that show the changes over the years. Society members have toured the old Parker and Stearns space and taken several historic pieces for the Johnson economy section of its collection. Those include an early typewriter, the night watchman’s timeclock, old scale and weights and contracts and maps. It’s a sure thing that half of Johnson has never seen a timeclock.
•••
A couple of people have expressed interest in a sewing and knitting club, hilariously explained as “gatherings of people who want to knit and sew together while chatting, also known affectionately as ‘Stitch and B---h’ groups,” and might be amenable to forming one.
An opinion also voiced lately involves improperly cared-for properties in town and their drag on surrounding property values. Are there standards? What are local officials going to do about it?
There is a dilapidated building ordinance posted on the town’s website. It is somewhat vague in defining what dilapidated means. Perhaps it’s time to revisit zoning?
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
