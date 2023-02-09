As I write this, we are on day two of well-below-freezing conditions with a windchill that cuts through the windows, cuts through your bones. The deep freeze has pushed us indoors and kept us there. We’ve embraced it. The kids pulled a mattress into the living room and piled it with blankets and pillows. Brian brought a television that usually lives in his basement office for Zoom meetings and the occasional hockey game to our living room, which is now balancing on a kitchen chair, right at the foot of the mattress. There are popcorn kernels all over the floor and we’re reheating soup for the fourth or fifth time.
The only time I have left home, beyond thawing the rabbit’s water and letting the dogs out, briefly, was when I went down to the library the first frigid morning and saw a few people and dogs out walking on Main and Railroad streets. Dogs were wearing jackets, scarves and booties as people wore ski goggles — every inch of their skin covered. If it was someone I knew, I couldn’t tell — they had to wave their mittened hand or tail at me first.
This type of cold brings this type of resilience. Resiliency should only be glorified if there is strength through support, if it is collective rather than solitary, if we face challenges with everyone considered. In extreme Vermont moments like this, it heartens me to know that there are efforts throughout the state to not only provide warming sites that are open to everyone and hotlines to call for support, but there is also a sharing of this information throughout communities.
I hope that everyone coped well through that cold snap and that we come out on the other side with a new appreciation for fair and predictable winter weather, facing the next county or state-wide challenge with an abundance of preparedness, resources and the strength of our community.
The Skate and Bake at the ice rink and community oven on Legion Field has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1-3 p.m. It looks like the weather will be accommodating, and the plan remains the same — hand pies, Jenna’s Promise coffee and hot cocoa will be available by donation, the ice will be smooth, the bin of skates will be available, and the bonfires will be kicking off warmth. Everyone is invited, as always.
Three reminders: Baseball and softball registration is open. Visit the Johnson Recreation website to register. The Johnson Historical Society is open the second and fourth Sunday of every month from 1-3 p.m. There are many artifacts, pictures and stories at the ready from whichever dedicated volunteer is present.
Third, the legislative session is in full swing. There is a list on the state website of committees, what bills are in the works and when meetings are held. These committee meetings are also live streamed and saved on YouTube, so you can practice democracy from your couch. If there’s a bill you feel passionate about, reach out to Dan Noyes, go to a committee meeting, write an email. Every door is open in the people’s house and representatives want to hear from us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.