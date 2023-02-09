As I write this, we are on day two of well-below-freezing conditions with a windchill that cuts through the windows, cuts through your bones. The deep freeze has pushed us indoors and kept us there. We’ve embraced it. The kids pulled a mattress into the living room and piled it with blankets and pillows. Brian brought a television that usually lives in his basement office for Zoom meetings and the occasional hockey game to our living room, which is now balancing on a kitchen chair, right at the foot of the mattress. There are popcorn kernels all over the floor and we’re reheating soup for the fourth or fifth time.

The only time I have left home, beyond thawing the rabbit’s water and letting the dogs out, briefly, was when I went down to the library the first frigid morning and saw a few people and dogs out walking on Main and Railroad streets. Dogs were wearing jackets, scarves and booties as people wore ski goggles — every inch of their skin covered. If it was someone I knew, I couldn’t tell — they had to wave their mittened hand or tail at me first.

