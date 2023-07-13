A group collection from 14 Vermont-based artists will exhibit their smaller works in “Tiny Fireworks,” inspired by a passage from Mary Oliver’s poem, “Hummingbirds,” in a salon-style show at Minema Gallery.

The poetic connections between works are demonstrated by the relation of techniques and styles in this collaborative exhibit. Some of the artists, such as Andrea Pearlman, Louise Von Weiss, Annie Pearlman, Lynne Reed and Arista Alanis were raised or currently live in Johnson.

