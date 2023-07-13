A group collection from 14 Vermont-based artists will exhibit their smaller works in “Tiny Fireworks,” inspired by a passage from Mary Oliver’s poem, “Hummingbirds,” in a salon-style show at Minema Gallery.
The poetic connections between works are demonstrated by the relation of techniques and styles in this collaborative exhibit. Some of the artists, such as Andrea Pearlman, Louise Von Weiss, Annie Pearlman, Lynne Reed and Arista Alanis were raised or currently live in Johnson.
“Tiny Fireworks” will run through Sept. 16, with an opening reception on Sunday, July 16, from 2-3 p.m. at the gallery.
The Vermont Humanities’ Vermont Reads choice, “The Most Costly Journey” (“El viaje más caro”), tells the stories of 19 immigrant farm workers in their own words. Illustrated by New England cartoonists in a variety of styles, each short chapter describes aspects of life as an immigrant farm worker in Vermont: crossing the southern border, struggling with English, adapting to winter, growing gardens, raising children, dealing with health crises and working long hours.
Across the state, there have been projects and panels organized on the themes this book highlights. Johnson Public Library has free copies of “The Most Costly Journey,” and there will be a community discussion about the book at Monday Night Bake on July 24 at 6 p.m. on Legion Field. All are welcome to participate.
Also, there is a free National Geographic World Atlas available at the Johnson Public Library for every family who would like one. These are gifts from the Winnie Bell Learned Fund. In correlation with these gifts, there will be a weekly geography challenge throughout the summer.
Come to the Johnson Public Library to accept your challenge, and once completed, your name will be entered into a drawing for a fun prize. Drawings will be held on Tuesdays through Aug. 8.
