There will be an Australian ballot vote Tuesday, June 21, at the municipal building or by absentee ballot to elect a new village trustee to fill the open seat on the board after Will Jennison stepped down. Any village resident over 18 who wants to run must file a consent form with the town clerk by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16.
The election is expected to cost $1,600 to $1,700, covering printing, mailing and three poll workers.
Village trustees also passed a motion to ask people to wear masks at their meetings.
•••
Saturday featured three big events in Johnson. At the Arboretum, lots of happy folks turned up to help plant, follow the storywalk, visit with friends and enter contests. Eight new trees were planted, mulched and fenced, including a Japanese Stewartia and a yellow magnolia that were donated in honor of a couple’s parents.
There was also a papermaking project by Vermont Studio Center artists who created a paper quilt embedded with pollinator seeds that will be planted. The caption contest for the stuck truck was won by Noel Dodge, with “How mulch will it cost to get this out? Tree times what you think!” The runner up: “Titanic! Must have hit a mudberg!” Elizabeth Knox walked away from the tree naming contest the queen of quips with “Suessian Dreams” as the name of the salix matsudama ‘Tortuosa.’
The tree board appreciated the help from so many volunteers, especially their hole-digging hero Eric Osgood and his tractor, and Bob Frey, who created ash stakes to hold pictures of future tree plantings. A crew from AmeriCorps came for the party and went to work digging, planting and hauling sod. Kim Dunckley painted the kiosk and Lois Frey manned the refreshment table as well as helped with tree maintenance.
At the end of May, the board will plant five more trees and anyone who wishes may come along.
As big a success happened at the Skatepark, where tunes and rides accompanied cleaning at the Green Up and Spring Tune-Up event on Saturday. Casey Romero reports that dozens of riders did their thing while parents and other volunteers painted over graffiti and picked up small to large trash items and organized it for pickup by the town.
The Green Up team — Kayla and Joey Handy, Ian Hutchings, Elissa Davis and Elias Gillen — coached kids and helped with protective gear. The party also included a dozen Laraway youths and staffer JJ Jackson, who helped repair a mini-ramp and haul sheet metal on Friday.
Green Up Day at the village green was, as coordinator Shayne Spence put it, nothing too exciting this year. “We filled around 200 bags and one of the most interesting things we saw was enough furniture to fill a house — armchairs, recliners and a couple of mattresses. Only thing we were missing was a table.”
Perhaps it wasn’t exciting, but it was another valuable coming together of community to make a positive change. River Road East was cleaned up early, which was much appreciated by residents.
•••
Lisa Crews found her engagement ring and sent this message about all the folks who helped look for it: “I’m so grateful for our community. There are a lot of great people here in Johnson!” Considering all the diverse and constructive events that went on last weekend, many will echo that thought.
One last message: sports have resumed at Old Mill Park but the dog poop there is disgusting. It’s suspected that a small group of dog owners are ruining the park for the greater community. Dog owners are responsible for their pets’ poop, regardless of access to bags or trash cans. Clean it up. The same applies to any public space.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.