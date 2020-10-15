Ballots for the election have been mailed and must be returned by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can drop yours at the municipal building into the secure dropbox next to the bulletin board outside the back entrance.
The Johnson Conservation Commission has erected a kiosk on the Prindle land, a little-known 25-acre conserved gem whose entrance is on Plot Road. The commission will be re-flagging trails there soon. The kiosk was a nice collaborative effort: pieces of a larger kiosk were donated by Laraway, thanks to commission member Carrie Watson, who connected both entities. Thanks go to Dean Locke, another commission member, as well for spearheading the assembly and installation of it. Enough material is left over to build another kiosk for the Gomo property in the spring.
•••
The recreation committee, Foote Brook Farm and Johnson Works are working on a COVID-safe Halloween event at Old Mill Park on Oct. 31 and they need help. Anyone willing to help hand out goodie bags and/or donate Halloween decorations can email Jenn Yuris at yuris3@sbcglobal.net.
The committee has new plans for spring: golf lessons and a horseback riding program are being pursued. They’re also looking for new volunteers and coaches. Email Lisa Crews, coordinator, for information at tojrecreation@townofjohnson.com.
•••
Artist Eric Tobin has donated a painting to Jenna’s Promise to be raffled. Here’s what he has to say about it: “This painting was done on a beautiful late summer Vermont day with a mix of sun and clouds. I tried to capture the essence of the Vermont countryside as we know it. I love seeing the rural farmland and the cows out to pasture. Hopefully, someone will get years of enjoyment from this painting. I am grateful for the chance to contribute to Jenna’s Promise.”
And who wouldn’t enjoy it? It’s gorgeous. You can see it at Bryan Memorial Art Gallery in Jeffersonville and can buy raffle tickets at the gallery or at The GW Tatro offices. The drawing is on Dec. 18. For more information, call 802-343-5420.
•••
Now that summer is a memory, the Bread Oven Committee is planning ahead. Those plans include a new t-shirt that sports an original drawing of the oven, new bookkeeping methods and plans to charge for ingredients and time when catering events, with any money raised put into the oven’s budget. They’ll also produce a manual for the oven. A Vermont Studio Center member has asked to be trained to run the oven and the committee is “excited to strengthen our relationship with the VSC through wood-fired food and community.”
•••
The library is, as usual, functioning beautifully while coping with the effects of COVID. Curbside pickup has been expanded to Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The dropbox is open for returns, which are held out of circulation for six days for everyone’s safety.
You can specify your desired titles or ask a librarian to pick out books for you; they’re terrific at pairing books, audio books and videos with readers. Find details of how to request books at johnsonpubliclibrary.org.
•••
A holiday is coming up on Friday, Oct. 16 — National Feral Cat Day. Also known as community cats, ferals aren’t stray kitties but wild cats who generally sleep during the day and avoid humans. They appreciate being fed, however, and sometimes can be morphed into house cats, as was Snaggletooth, a legend in his own time. Check out globalcatday.org and Alley Cat Allies for more information on how to help these wonderful animals.
Two more holidays have been proclaimed. Saturday, Oct. 17 will be Ray Gilcris Day, to celebrate the day of his retirement from the road crew, and Monday, Oct. 26 will be Brian Krause Day, on his last day of service as the road crew’s foreman.
You may have noticed the many mentions of people going the extra mile. Reaching out, in these days of isolation and fear of many kinds, is that much more precious a thing. So when a generous guy stops to change someone’s flat tire on the side of a Morrisville road, it’s that much more appreciated. When one learns that that guy is an EMT and a volunteer on the Morrisville Planning Commission, one is reminded once again that we’re still a community of people who hang together and depend on each other to give what we can to make life a better place. Thank you, Steve Foster.
Acts of kindness are not just a bumper sticker slogan. Priceless.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
