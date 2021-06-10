With the village election behind us, it’s hoped that everyone will remember that June 8 is National Best Friends Day and act accordingly. Seen on Tuesday morning was a good-sized bear loping unconcernedly up Waterman Road, looking very much at home. It was easy to draw a parallel between peoples’ ability to get along with wildlife as opposed to each other sometimes.
•••
Thanks to Lois Frey, the conservation commission has scored a grant that will allow the updating of four educational videos made by the regional invasive insect preparedness team in 2015. They predate the arrival of emerald ash borer in Vermont in 2018 and warn about its coming. Sadly, now it’s a matter of awareness and slowing the spread since the pest is in 11 Vermont counties all around Lamoille, putting Lamoille in the high-risk zone.
Chris Demars, the videographer extraordinaire with an exceptional sense of humor who wrote and filmed the originals, will do the update as well. Some of the rest of the acting troupe, locals all, will be on hand, especially the Big Bug. If you haven’t seen the videos, go to YouTube and check out “EAB
Talk Show,” “EAB Zilla,” “EmeraldAshBorer Unwanted PSA” and “EmeraldAshBorer Firewood PSA.” You’ll likely see someone you know in the cast.
Emerald ash borer’s active season runs from June 1 to the end of September, so now is the time to survey ash trees for leaf and bark damage, heavy woodpecker activity, epicormic growth and unhealthy crowns on the trees. It is difficult to see in an early infestation; it generally starts at the top of the tree and works its way down to eye level; larval damage is under the bark.
Moving infested timber and firewood is still the biggest way it’s spread. If you have an ash that you want to save, it can be done by a pesticide professional who will inject a pollinator-friendly treatment into the trunk. Dumping Roundup on the ground around the roots is a definite no-no. Check out vtinvasives.org, where you can also report a suspected sighting.
•••
A correction for last week’s news: the American Legion takes care of the cemetery flags. Tom Carney and Don Garrett are a part of that work.
The local VAST club has painted and spiffed up their storage building on Upper French Hill Road and it looks great. All of Main Street ought to look so good.
Even if the humidity and heat are making your appetite disappear, the Johnson Food Shelf continues to be busy and essential to folks. It’s located at 661 Railroad St. and is open from 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The food shelf currently has frozen meats, breads, and desserts, dairy products, ready to eat canned goods, canned and fresh veggies and fruit, toilet products and dish and laundry soaps. The food shelf extends a big thank you to all who have donated time, food and money. All are welcome. For information, call 635-9003.
•••
Two offers of tree donations have been made to the arboretum to honor memories of loved ones. What a great idea. If interested in doing the same, contact Sue Lovering at 635-8315 to talk trees.
For the rest of June, George Pearlman’s paintings are on view at the Red Mill Gallery at the Studio Center on Pearl Street. The gallery is open by appointment, which can be made by contacting galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org until June 28.
In another small step toward life as normal, Morrisville and Cambridge will have parades on July 4. Moville will have fireworks, too.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
