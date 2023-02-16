Two major systemic changes are set to take hold on Northern Vermont University’s Johnson Campus: the library will shift to an all-digital collection (void of any librarians or books) as of July 1st, while Johnson’s athletics program will move from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) for the 2024-25 school year. Student and community member responses of shock and dismay have already led to organized protests and petitions. I may be biased, but a library is only a library if it contains two things: a collection of books and library technicians. Access to reliable internet is a challenge for certain rural areas, and shifting these resources to a fully digital collection comes with stark oversight of this issue.

The shift from NCAA to USCAA will disproportionately affect student-athletes and coaches of color. The NCAA is the largest university athletic governing body in the world and is a non-profit membership-driven organization that safeguards the well-being of student-athletes. Even at the lower levels (which NVU-Johnson is presently Division III), NCAA sports programs generate publicity and attract students (and their tuition) from across the world. This decision is one that cuts diversity at the source and will undoubtedly alter the culture of athletics on the Johnson Campus.

