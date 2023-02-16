Two major systemic changes are set to take hold on Northern Vermont University’s Johnson Campus: the library will shift to an all-digital collection (void of any librarians or books) as of July 1st, while Johnson’s athletics program will move from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) for the 2024-25 school year. Student and community member responses of shock and dismay have already led to organized protests and petitions. I may be biased, but a library is only a library if it contains two things: a collection of books and library technicians. Access to reliable internet is a challenge for certain rural areas, and shifting these resources to a fully digital collection comes with stark oversight of this issue.
The shift from NCAA to USCAA will disproportionately affect student-athletes and coaches of color. The NCAA is the largest university athletic governing body in the world and is a non-profit membership-driven organization that safeguards the well-being of student-athletes. Even at the lower levels (which NVU-Johnson is presently Division III), NCAA sports programs generate publicity and attract students (and their tuition) from across the world. This decision is one that cuts diversity at the source and will undoubtedly alter the culture of athletics on the Johnson Campus.
While the landscape of our local state college shifts beneath our feet, there are exciting opportunities for our community considering the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which will run from Saint Johnsbury to Swanton. With this trail system nearing completion and Johnson being at the most central part of the trail, the selectboard took up “rail trail planning” at their most recent meeting. The potential for this recreational resource to strengthen our community is palpable. Discussions were had around revamping the Food Shelf building, safety measures on Railroad Street for an uptick in biker and pedestrian traffic, advertising local businesses, etc. The selectboard will form a working group to look at ways to draw rail trail users into Johnson, beyond the trail.
The Johnson Conservation Commission will begin providing its perspective on projects the town of Johnson is considering or reviewing. When a group or business makes a proposal for projects on town land, the Conservation Commission has come up with a simple form for the proposer to fill out for the Commission to get a better idea of what the project entails, and how their expertise could be of service to do right by our ecosystem and landscape. The Scribner Bridge is an example of a project that could greatly benefit from being assessed by Johnson’s Conservation Commission and any future building that might overlook environmental impact.
