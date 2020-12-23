There are two good pieces of news in this Christmas season of good cheer. Congratulations are extended to Johnsonite Rhoda McLure, who has graduated from the Vermont School Leadership Project, Class of 2020. She’s the principal of the Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School.
Jack Dennis’ second installment of his autobiography, “...And Master of None,” has arrived in the library and at Ebenezer’s, where an autographed copy can be purchased. Jack is certainly a master of writing, as he teaches it and has published many books, including many children’s books. If you’ve read “The Mouse in the Lemon Tree” to your kids, you already know his delightful stories.
The Christmas bird count, which usually takes place on a late December day here in Lamoille County, will happen in January. Since the count doesn’t involve groups of people and is outside, it’s one thing that can actually take place normally, a real pleasure in these COVID-swamped days. After Christmas, coordinator Noel Dodge will present plans for the 2021 count.
Christmas and the end of 2020 are upon us and it’s hoped that every Johnsonite experiences peace, good health and happiness now and in the new year. It’s been a rough, divisive year in Johnson; may 2021 bring harmony and good will to all.
We missed the brunt of the second nor’easter. The southern part of the state got three feet or more of snow but we only got a couple of inches. I think the skiers were disappointed but with the cold weather we’ve been having I’m sure they have been making snow. Maybe the next nor’easter will bringing us more snow. Time will tell.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
