Collaboration is arguably when we operate at our strongest and best capacities, and the Beautification Committee’s recent efforts at the Johnson Cold Springs speaks to the strengths of various sectors in Johnson. Students from Vermont State University’s Johnson Campus volunteered their time to help the Beautification Committee revamp the garden area around the spring, while Calvin Stanton and his woodshop students at Laraway Youth & Family Services built new wooden planters to install. Johnson Works, a non-profit group of business owners in Johnson, donated the flowers to plant in the new planters.
All singers within the Vermont State University community and surrounding towns are called and encouraged to join the community choir, the Polaris Singers, at Johnson’s campus. Rehearsals will be Thursdays from 4-5:50 p.m. at Dibden Center for the Arts.
Dr. Jessie Pierpont, the director, notes, “If you’ve sung in choirs before, you are welcome. If you’ve never sung in a choir before, you are welcome. If you want to join to have fun, you are welcome. If you are not a student and are a community member looking to join, you are welcome. If you would like to experience singing music from underrepresented composers, you are welcome. If you are interested in becoming part of the VSU-Johnson family through a musical outlet, you are welcome.”
If you happen to have pictures of the Johnson Flood documented on social media, the town of Johnson requests that you tag them with the hashtag #05656flood. By using this hashtag, the Selectboard can filter through pictures that could be useful for FEMA and further documentation. Please do not mail or email pictures to anyone at this time.
During the day of the flood, Johnson firefighters were on duty for 18 hours. They had 43 calls during the event — 28 water rescue and/or evacuations, five hazardous material/propane, three medical assists, two welfare checks and five other calls.
Evacuations were accomplished mostly through boat and kayak deployment of water rescue staff, in some cases with coordination with town highway equipment and crew. A typical evacuation removed two to eight occupants, often with animals. The total number of people and animals removed is uncertain, as record keeping became a challenge after leaving the station. Many evacuees were moved to the emergency shelter that was located at the SHAPE Facility at Johnson’s Vermont State University Campus. The Firefighter’s labor expense to date for the flood event totals $8,200.
The pop-up donation center below Jenna’s Promising Goods, organized by village trustee Lynda Hill, has drawn at least 50 other volunteers to help staff the donation center.
Shaw’s in Stowe donated items, as well as the Latter Day Saints who came up from Kentucky and North Carolina with truckloads of supplies. The Church of Christ in South Burlington is providing furniture for people and Johnson Farm and Garden donated things like socks and boots, The Forget-Me-Not Shop donated two outfits for each person at the shelter, as well as people from all over who showed up with personal donations. In the next week or two, all the clothing at the donation center will be given to the United Church, whose Thrift Store lost everything in the flood. The donation center’s operations are paused at the moment, but will pick back up with furniture and more offerings in the near future.
