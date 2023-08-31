Collaboration is arguably when we operate at our strongest and best capacities, and the Beautification Committee’s recent efforts at the Johnson Cold Springs speaks to the strengths of various sectors in Johnson. Students from Vermont State University’s Johnson Campus volunteered their time to help the Beautification Committee revamp the garden area around the spring, while Calvin Stanton and his woodshop students at Laraway Youth & Family Services built new wooden planters to install. Johnson Works, a non-profit group of business owners in Johnson, donated the flowers to plant in the new planters. 

•••

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.