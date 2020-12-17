Johnson villagers answered the call for lighting up the season. The village is festive and fun with bright colors and holiday spirit, making it a pleasure to drive by and soak it up. Great job, everybody.
The recreation committee and fire department have also joined in the quest for holiday enjoyment in this difficult, contactless season. Santa has decided to trade in his sleigh for a fire truck on Legion Field on Saturday, Dec. 20, and he expects everybody who wants a visit from him to drive down School Street and wave at him from 5-7 p.m. Concept2 is tops on his list of good kids, as they provided a donation to help decorate the event.
Here’s a very good piece of news that came with no fanfare but deserves it: Jenna’s Promise was awarded a federal $300,000 Community Development Block Award that will “rehabilitate and revitalize a vacant building in downtown Johnson into a coffee shop and supportive housing for up to eight women in recovery from substance use disorder.”
Several Johnsonites were unaware of this piece of July 23 news, so it’s assumed that many more will appreciate hearing it. The building is the Barrows building on Main Street and its exterior is to be repaired to retain its historic aspect. These grants are meant to “support projects that strengthen local communities and make them better places to live and work,” which will certainly benefit Johnson. (Editor’s note: The News & Citizen has reported extensively about Jenna’s Promise, including the $300,000 block grant, over the last two years.)
•••
Lots of folks are unhappy about the town website, so they’ll be happy to hear that a new one is slated in the upcoming budget. It’ll be more visually appealing and more functional, thank goodness.
Town meeting day would ordinarily be held on the first Tuesday in March. But nothing is ordinary these days, so much care is being given to how and when it should happen in 2021. As votes have to be warned, it’s not a last minute decision. Should the town wait and hold it outdoors when weather permits? What about weather?
Should all the votes be Australian ballot, which requires preliminary informational meetings and a $1,000 ballot cost? And, if so, should the town invest in a ballot tabulator at a cost of $1,500 to $2,500? What about losing the advantage of in-person back and forth discussion around a vote? One thing is certain: it won’t be business as usual at the school on March 2. Expect a decision form the selectboard within about a month.
•••
More emerald ash borer infestations have been discovered in Cabot and Woodbury, bringing the high-risk zone to Hardwick and Elmore. Routes 100C, 15 and 12 are textbook examples of a way for this tree killing bug to infest a new area, by hitching a ride on a truck full of infested timber or firewood. Though the insect’s larvae is dormant in winter, it will be alive and spreading in the spring. So don’t move firewood. Check out the state’s recommendations for slowing the spread at vtinvasives.org.
Johnson’s forest pest first detector set and monitored six emerald ash borer traps in strategic areas in Johnson, Cambridge, Hyde Park, Elmore and Eden last summer and fall. Thankfully, none was found this past season. However, Lamoille County is literally surrounded by confirmed infestations and likely to find it sooner than later. All town governments should be planning for the economic fallout of dead and hazard trees falling into roadways, just as landowners and property owners should be similarly worried.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.