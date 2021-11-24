There’s bad news on the local tree scene. Sadly, the emerald ash borer has finally made it to Lamoille County, since it was identified in Belvidere last week. It puts most of the county in the high-risk area. That’s not good news for Johnson, though Johnson’s ash management costs won’t be anywhere as bad as other county towns. The reason is that we have a relatively small number of ash trees in village rights-of-way and no ash planted as street trees.
Outside the village is a different story, however, as thousands of them in various sizes and conditions have been recorded in the rights-of-way. The public works department cuts damaged or hazardous ash as they encounter them but when an infestation is here, the great majority of those trees will die and fall, probably in the road, making removal a costly addition to the tax bill.
After the warm and extended fall we had it’s hard to believe Christmas lights are going up and the horrifying thought of the shopping season is no longer avoidable, but it is. So, it’s good news that the tree board can make it easy for you. They have a nifty gift certificate that can be bought in any amount and given to anyone you like. And it goes to a very worthy cause: trees and the people who love them. To get one, talk to any tree board member.
Another worthy purchase that will benefit Johnson and beyond is at Hannaford, where buying a Fight Hunger Bag will result in a $1 donation to the Johnson Food Shelf.
Shayne Spence, who has worked closely with the racial justice committee, has been appointed as its latest member. The committee has received a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Humanities Council that will fund two workshops with the human rights commission.
The selectboard adopted an updated speed limit ordinance that will change part of Sinclair Road to 25 mph. The change comes after concerns were voiced by many residents and a required speed study was performed. Voters can present a petition to request a special meeting to vote on it or, if no petition is forthcoming, the ordinance will go into effect 60 days after its adoption on Nov. 15.
The ordinance and all posted speed limits can be found on the town website.
Not too many hunters have been noted now that rifle season is here, which is strange because there are plenty of deer. Hunting is a Thanksgiving tradition in these parts. The holiday is full of traditions; overeating is just one. Did you know that the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth was three-day dining fest that included 50 pilgrims and 90 Native Americans and all of the cooking was done by four pilgrim women? They were thankful for their very survival and the friendship of their native neighbors. Does that sound like your house? Here’s wishing you the best of days and traditions on Thursday.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
