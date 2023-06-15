Jon Gailmor and Doug Boardman

Local tuneful twosome Jon Gailmor and Doug Boardman helped kick off the outdoor music season at Johnson’s Summer Kick Off Festival, held Sunday on Legion Field.

 Photo by Drew Bressel

There is a new mural outside of the front entrance of the SHAPE Facility at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Erika McCormick, an Alum with a BFA who has murals in several towns in Vermont, including her iconic Bee-themed mural on the side of the Shippee Family Eye Care building in Montpelier, has enhanced the exterior brick walls of the gymnasium with a Goddess watering trees and animals (including, fittingly, a badger).

Erika was awarded the Barbara Murphy Fellowship to paint a mural representing healing and health after a pandemic. The Goddess is no one in particular, but she acts as a visual reminder of the archetypal feminine strength, representing nourishment and healing. The potted tree and the animals represent growth and community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.