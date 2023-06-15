There is a new mural outside of the front entrance of the SHAPE Facility at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Erika McCormick, an Alum with a BFA who has murals in several towns in Vermont, including her iconic Bee-themed mural on the side of the Shippee Family Eye Care building in Montpelier, has enhanced the exterior brick walls of the gymnasium with a Goddess watering trees and animals (including, fittingly, a badger).
Erika was awarded the Barbara Murphy Fellowship to paint a mural representing healing and health after a pandemic. The Goddess is no one in particular, but she acts as a visual reminder of the archetypal feminine strength, representing nourishment and healing. The potted tree and the animals represent growth and community.
Both vibrant and calming pastels are used, and they serve a mixture of invigorating and soothing sentiments. It is playful and, at the same time, profound, stoic. This dynamic reminds us that wellness and health are communal strengths, and we can care for one another in ways that both radiate and centralize, healing the collective whole as we heal ourselves.
The Summer Reading Sign Up Party will be held on Thursday, June 29th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Legion Field. Johnson Recreation and Johnson Public Library are collaborating to bring signing up for summer reading to a new celebratory level!
There will be African drumming and dancing with Jeh Kulu, a bubble station, an obstacle course, face painting, a community art project, crafts, and more. Each child can pick out a free book to kick off their summer reading.
Story Time will be held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Legion Field all summer, but there are also a handful of engaging and creative programs put on by the Johnson Public Library for school-aged children.
The theme of Summer Reading this year is “All Together Now,” which has been embraced by Johnson Public Library and many other organizations and committees in town that will be collaborating to give multidisciplinary and unique free programs to the youth of Johnson.
Programs planned for this summer include storytelling and a book giveaway at Johnson Elementary School (July 11 at 10:30 a.m.); Puppet Making with artist Steve Myott on Legion Field, followed by free pizza from the Community Oven’s Monday Night Bake (July 17 at 3 p.m.); a Pizza Social at Foote Brook Farm with story time and crafts (July 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.); Yoga with Kara Rosa on Legion Field (July 21 at 10 a.m.), and a “scavenger hunt through time” at the Johnson Historical Society (July 20 at 10 a.m.).
For more offerings and information, calendars can be found at the Library, online, or through Kristen, Johnson’s Youth Librarian, at kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com.
The Johnson Summer Kick Off Festival was Sunday, June 11 on Legion Field, and it truly felt like we were communally kicking off summer. After a week of cold and rain, we were graced with warm sunshine.
There was wood fired pizza coming out hot from the Community Oven and Street Treats Ice Cream Truck graced our presence on the field. Lemonade was being sold, and there were cards, jewelry, toys, pottery, crochet, tea, plants, poetry, and sword fighting lessons from one of the youngest vendors. Doug Boardman and Jon Gailmor played music next to the oven for the afternoon. The duck race drew crowds to the Pearl Street Bridge where we watched rubber duckies make their way over the falls by the Red Mill Building and find their way down river to the finish line, where volunteers were catching them in laundry baskets and fishing nets.
Thanks to Johnson Works for another community event that showcases the talent, generosity, and dedication we embody as a town. We are already looking forward to next year’s Market and Duck Race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.