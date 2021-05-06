The tree board is excited and happy to announce at last that the Johnson Arboretum will celebrate its opening and Arbor Day on Saturday, May 22, with a rain date planned for May 29. The public is invited to join them to learn about how the arboretum was started and what’s coming in the future, and if you’d like to, help plant three new trees.
You can eat refreshments, find out all you ever wanted to know about tulip trees and halesias, help the kids do a scavenger hunt, learn how to plant and prune and talk to the board about your tree questions. You can join the Friends of the Arboretum and adopt a tree too.
The arboretum is located on the old Duba Field and is accessible on a right of way on Pearl Street, at the bottom of Clay Hill. Watch for signs. Be there on May 22 from 11 a.m. to noon, and stay on to help with tree planting.
The Tree Board has been working on this project for two years and would have had this party last May if COVID-19 hadn’t come along and made life miserable for anyone planning a get-together. It also negated funding sources and even blocked the ability for the board to meet for several months. The job was made far more difficult than the board ever anticipated, so to be able to open now is a dream come true.
They have worked countless volunteer hours to bring it to fruition and are looking forward to celebrating. Even though it’s very new and the trees are small (some trees take decades to reach their mature sizes) the arboretum is already a pleasant spot to relax and will be a lovely park one day. It’s open to the public anytime. Signage is planned on Pearl Street but won’t be permanently installed until the sidewalk renovation is finished later this year. The tree board is working on establishing an alternate entrance as well, but that will come later.
•••
In Vermont, it’s ash awareness week from May 15-22. The emerald ash borer hasn’t been found in Lamoille County yet but the high-risk zones (the outskirts of active infestations) in Washington and Chittenden counties have overlapped edges of Stowe and Elmore. The natural progression of the borer is a mile or two per year, but humans have helped spread the bug more quickly by moving infested wood, which often happens on highways.
Routes 15 and 100 make Johnson’s chances of an infestation that much higher. It was first found in Vermont in 2018; since then it has spread to 12 counties. There are only a miniscule number of ashes that have any resistance so it’s fairly sure that they won’t survive.
If you have trees that should be saved, once they’re in the affected area they can be treated with a systemic pesticide that will protect them by a licensed pesticide applicator. There are some homeowner-applicated sprays that aren’t recommended, as they’ll harm pollinators too. Unfortunately, the state has cut back on hanging purple traps for the emerald ash borer and only plans to install them in our county in Stowe this year.
So it’s time to actively survey your ash trees. For information, check out the fun videos that were produced by the Regional Invasive Insect Preparedness Team and Demars Media, based right here in Johnson. You can find Bug Zilla and Woodland Today on YouTube and, if you look closely, you will see a couple of Johnsonites scampering through Bug Zilla and looking terrified.
The library is celebrating ash awareness with kits for crafts, scavenger hunts, a tree guide and maple seeds to plant for the asking. They’ll be closed from May 10-17 for the ramp and railing renovations. They’ll also be adding new signage, a garden, picnic tables and a bike rack.
The library, too, has waited for a long time to fulfill this dream. As with the arboretum, it involved many dedicated hours from volunteer help.
Stock up on ash awareness kits, reading and viewing materials before May 10 by calling 635-7141 or emailing kristen.johnsonlibrary@gmail.com.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.