July 10 was one big flood mitigation effort: all materials in the library basement were brought up to the first floor, sand piles 6-feet high acted as a barricade out back, insulation and plywood leaned up against basement windows, sandbags were distributed and stacked to keep the water out.

Sandbags could be spotted around town. A similar sand barricade stood out front of Sterling Market. I took a slow driving tour of the village around 8 p.m. The town was quiet, peaceful. I felt prepared, hopeful. 

