July 10 was one big flood mitigation effort: all materials in the library basement were brought up to the first floor, sand piles 6-feet high acted as a barricade out back, insulation and plywood leaned up against basement windows, sandbags were distributed and stacked to keep the water out.
Sandbags could be spotted around town. A similar sand barricade stood out front of Sterling Market. I took a slow driving tour of the village around 8 p.m. The town was quiet, peaceful. I felt prepared, hopeful.
On Monday night, my partner, Brian stayed down at the library to keep watch on water levels. Between thumbing through books and using the Wi-Fi, it was mostly uneventful, until he noticed the Gihon creeping slowly.
Around 1 a.m., Railroad Street was thinly saturated with river water. The early morning hours are hazy for him, but he watched as the basement filled, then took to the streets when it felt it was no longer safe to be inside. He ended up caring for a dog that was too anxious to go with his displaced family, knocked on doors, yelled through windows, encouraged moving cars, continued to stand, talk and watch on Railroad Street with neighbors.
He came home at 5 a.m., and I groggily met him with a “how does everything look down there?” I knew when he didn’t respond that the answer to that question was unspeakable.
Tuesday mid-morning I lined a shoebox with a cloth napkin and brought two dozen muffins downtown. I parked along Pearl Street before the bridge. My children quietly followed me as we approached the Gihon, which we reached before we should have.
It was a stretching puddle, reaching into the depths of galleries and studios at the Vermont Studio Center. I was met on the bridge by a neighbor-friend’s sunken chest and wide, drooping eyes. We exchanged what I now understand to be the same formula for every greeting I have had over the past four days. Many versions are lengthier, but the gist is this: How’s your house? How’s your heart? Can you believe it? Then we exchange whatever information we have to give, shake our heads, hug and continue.
By the time I got to Main Street, the water had receded. I had a hard time believing this, because the water was up to Marsala Salsa, the wide road was a river. Firefighters, first responders, selectboard members, neighbors, business owners and children were all there, standing watch. Inflatable boats, canoes and kayaks sprinkled the flood waters. I handed my shoebox of muffins over to some firefighters taking a coffee break, eating baked goods. I was pleased to see that Two Son’s Bakehouse had the same idea, and the capacity and craft to execute it better.
Time seemed to creep as we waited for the waters to recede. Crowds ebbed and flowed from the water line, which slowly made its way down Main Street and Railroad Street, finally giving us an ankle-deep path to assess our damages. The verdict from almost every corner of Railroad and Main was not good.
Neither was the news from Main Street West or the Wescom Road Mobile Home Park or Foote Brook Farm or River Road. In every corner of Johnson Village, the damage and devastation were sinking into our town’s collective reality, furthering our understanding of how severely life changing this one weather event was.
We witnessed, we mourned, we grieved and then we worked.
Our youngest village residents showed up with a table, chili and sandwiches to feed Railroad Street from our parking lot. People came with water, and someone drove to Williston to get us boxes.
A young couple who lived on Main Street lost everything in the flood: they were moving boxes and furniture out of the library on Wednesday. Every single book had to get boxed and stored, materials had to get thrown away, the carpet had to get ripped up. All this got done with patrons and community members who thought “How can I help?” and then showed up and did the work.
There’s so much more to do, and I am hopeful that all of our neighbors get the assistance and support they need to get back in their homes to begin again. With an all-hands-on-deck situation like the one we’re in, it is encouraging to notice that we are, quite literally, rebuilding our town.
Now’s the time to reflect, reimagine, reevaluate and redistribute. I try to remain unbiased in my writing, but I must share a sentiment that I hope remains universal: I wouldn’t want to live anywhere other than Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.