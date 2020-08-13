Your news reporter has been away from home and away from the news, so, for a change, here’s an interesting piece of Johnson history instead. This is from “Johnson, Vermont,” written and published in 1931 by the Green Mountain Yearbook Association of Johnson. It’s an early promotion of Lamoille County towns, setting a hyperbolic standard for the relentless promotion of everything tourist that we see today.
“Johnson village, incorporated in 1894, has in 1930 a population of 659. Located on the main line of the St Johnsbury and Lake Champlain railway, it is surrounded by picturesque Green Mountain ranges ...” “Train connections are made at Essex and Cambridge junctions and St. Johnsbury. A trunk highway system is kept open all winter for automobile traffic.
“With a state normal school Johnson is an important educational center. Within a radius of 40 miles lies one half of the school population of the state. This institution was chartered in 1866 and has an enviable record of recognized educators as Principals as well as a very long list of graduates who have served the graded schools of Vermont and other sections of the country. The town also generously supports its approved graded schools and the standard of its high school is unexcelled.
“The village corporation operates its own electric plant and supplies each household at a very low rate. The town is well lighted by electricity and has its own water and sewage systems. It has eight thriving industries, 2 garages, stores for every need at reasonable prices, 2 practicing physicians, nurses and trades people, a well managed modern hotel, tourists camps and accommodations, a thriving bank with savings deposits of $545,285.27 and three active churches.”
The piece leaves out the fact that many farms thrived here, too. Keeping in mind that this was one year after the 1929 crash, you could buy clothing, farm machinery, appliances, furniture and stationary here, go to the vet, pick up the Johnson Messenger at the publisher, visit Beard’s Hardware and the pharmacy, and in the end, show up at the undertaker.
The only thing that hasn’t changed is the Green Mountains surrounding us. It makes one wonder how all that economic energy faded. It also inspires wonder that 27 cents actually bought something 90 years ago.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
