On Friday, the teachers and other workers at our elementary school decorated their cars and drove down through Waterville, waving and honking at the children who were out on their lawns or porches. They had signs on the sides of their cars saying that they miss the children.
Families who live on side roads came down and parked their cars on the side of the road in the middle of town. Everyone was so excited to see each other from a distance.
This was a great idea. Our grandkids were excited to see their teachers, who also drove up through Belvidere to Belvidere Corners and back.
• It was great news to hear that Northern Vermont University-Johnson plus the other two college campuses will not be closing this fall. They are not out of the woods yet, but hopefully things will work out.
Our oldest daughter and our son graduated from Johnson State College and Steve’s mother and father both graduated from there way back before it was even named Johnson State College. The place means a lot to our family, as I know it does to many other people around this area. You could see that by all the people who showed up for the rally in Johnson a week ago Sunday.
• It seems like we got a little snow every week all through April. I’m sure glad it doesn’t stay on the ground for very long. After the snow, it warms back up. Saturday was a beautiful spring day.
Monday, April 20, was a nice, sunny day. I made a picnic lunch and Steve and I drove up to Belvidere Pond and ate our lunch in the car while watching a duck diving under water every few minutes. It was very relaxing and peaceful.
• My daffodils are beginning to bloom. They are my favorite spring flower. My other flowers are beginning to come up too.
At about sunset one day last week, I looked out our kitchen window and saw a beautiful red cardinal sitting in my lilac bush. Just a little ways from him was the female cardinal, not as beautiful but still lovely. Seeing them brightened my day.
• People in the area have been doing a lot of baking and cooking lately. Lucille Tilton made some raspberry jelly, maple oatmeal bread, French bread and homemade spaghetti sauce last week. Sounds good. Another lady has been making cheddar cheese and ricotta cheese. I made a Coca-Cola chocolate cake. I hope to do more baking this week.
• People have been doing a lot of cleaning in their houses. I finished thoroughly cleaning our upstairs bathroom this last week. One lady washed all of her table-coverings and hung them out on the line in the fresh air. It’s that time to do spring housecleaning and we certainly have the time to do it now. For me, I need some energy to do it.
Still others have been working on their lawns, which I also need to do soon.
• We found out this week that we have a chipmunk in our house. Last week I said I could deal with chipmunks in my birdfeeder but it’s a different story when he is inside my house. Steve saw him on Monday in our living room but he ran so quickly that Steve didn’t see where he went.
I heard him in the kitchen on Thursday. I yelled so loud, I think I scared him to death. I haven’t seen or heard him since. Hope he found a way out of the house.
• I heard that the Cajun Snack Bar in Lowell will open May 1 for takeouts only. Another good place to get a great meal and help a business at the same time.
• A happy birthday goes to Bill Barnier on May 1; to Saul Costa on May 2; and to Bill Burt on May 5.
A belated happy birthday goes to Mackenzie Davis on April 27.
Have a great week, everyone, and remember to wear a mask and gloves when you go out for your groceries. Play it safe.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111