Last week was relatively cool, and on Saturday it never got above the 50s. That’s too cool for this time of year. I was freezing to death all weekend.
Other people from town said they were cold too. Some turned on their furnaces, which is what I did, and some even built a fire in their wood stove. Are you sure this is June?
It was, however, good weather to work outside. I was able to finish planting my vegetable garden and my flower gardens are almost all done. I bought some geraniums and some other flowers in Colchester last week and they are all planted now accept for one. That one will be planted on Monday. The flower gardens should all be done by Monday.
The wind blew hard Thursday night into Friday and all day Friday. There were small tree limbs and branches over a large part of our lawn by Saturday. It took me quite a while to pick them all up.
Jean Hook, Kathie Churchill, Rhoda and Dale Mingledorff, C.J. Manchester and Martha Leonard were dinner guests of Merilyn Clinger on Sunday.
For our trip this weeks Steve and I went to Mallets Bay on Wednesday. We brought a picnic lunch with us, so we found a place to park where we could see the lake and ate our lunch. Afterward, we went to two stores, one place to get ink for my copier and the other for groceries. We visited my sister, Norma, for a little while and then we headed home.
I was able to get some rhubarb from a friend in town on Tuesday last week. That night I made two strawberry rhubarb pies, one for my niece, whose birthday was on Thursday, and one for us. We took the pie to my niece when we went to Burlington on Wednesday. She was at my sister’s house.
On Friday I went and had my hair cut. It is now short and it feels so much better. My hairdresser has been quite busy. Everyone wants their hair cut for some reason.
C.J. and Sharon Manchester’s daughter, Jen, had a baby boy a couple of weeks ago and Sharon has been trying to cross the Canadian border to go up and help her. She was finally able to get across on Sunday. C.J. stayed home to take care of things.
Our church opened its doors this last Sunday for two morning services. Steve and I went to the 11 a.m. service. It seemed good to be back to church, even though we had to be seated 6 feet apart and wear a mask when going in and out of the church.
After church we went over to Paul and Rhoda’s house for our family dinner. It was Rhoda’s turn to do the cooking. We ate out on her deck. It was cloudy out but it didn’t feel too bad. If the sun had come out, it would have been too hot to eat on the deck. Everything worked out. Mark’s kids loved seeing the cows and the goats. Rhoda had goulash and cottage cheese for the main dish and I had brought chocolate chip caramel brownies for dessert.
Jenn’s parents were able to come and visit Mark and Jenn and their family on Saturday. They hadn’t been able to come and visit since Christmas. Everyone was glad to see each other.
A happy birthday goes to Michael McLure on June 22, to Michelle Miller on June 24 and to Nancy Hutchins on June 25.
A happy anniversary goes to Jason and Chrissy Wade on June 21, to Mark and Jenn Davis on June 22, to Edna and Dereck Lafountain on June 24 and to Robert and Donna Tobin on June 25.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111