Our heat wave finally ended on Wednesday last week. Temperatures are now more seasonal, about in the upper 70s, low 80s. It feels so much better.
On Monday I had a check up with my oncologist. Everything was fine. He does want me to have a cat scan with dye injected into my veins to get a better picture. That’s been scheduled for the end of July. I’m feeling fine so I’m sure it will turn out OK. Time will tell.
It was still in the 90s on Tuesday when I decided to do some baking again. I made a rhubarb bread that I gave away as a birthday present. We delivered it to the person that night.
On Thursday, I made a cinnamon roll bread that I gave to my secret pal when I revealed that I had her last year. I gave it to her on Friday.
Steve reached for our sugar bowl, which is kept in the cupboard, last week and found it full of big, black ants. I do not like them. He took the bowl outside and dumped it. I washed the bowl and then went to the canister where I keep the sugar, so I could add more sugar to the bowl. There were ants all around the lid. I tried to kill them but I didn’t get them all.
When I opened the lid the rest of them fell into the sugar. I finally got them all out and killed. That night I sprayed the counter with a spray of water and vinegar. It really works to keep the ants away. The next day though we bought Raid, ant and roach killer, and sprayed around the doors and mop-boards and around the foundation outside. Since then I’ve only seen about four ants.
I found out that I’m not the only one with an ant problem. A number of people I’ve talked to are having the same problem. Also there is a chipmunk and mouse problem this year. This year seems to be full of problems. In time things will get better.
On Thursday, we went to Burlington. After going to a couple of stores Steve and I ate at the 99 Restaurant for our anniversary. We made reservations at the restaurant that morning. We had to wear our masks to our table and then we could take them off. Very different dining than what it used to be but at least we were able to eat inside and enjoy a good meal.
There was a graveside service for Willie Leonard Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Cemetery. Steve and I went to it and so did Merilyn Clinger.
For our family meal on Sunday, we all went up to Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden. Rhoda brought hamburger to grill and potato salad. Mark and Jenn brought the hot dogs and buns and I brought the drink and dessert, which was strawberry-rhubarb cream pie and strawberry-rhubarb cheesecake squares. I also brought some chips and dip. The kids had fun swimming and Mark took Mackenzie and Winston out in the kayak, one at a time. The rain stayed away until we were getting ready to leave and then it only sprinkled a little. It turned out to be a very good day.
A happy birthday goes to Kim Purdy Shakallis on July 5.
A happy anniversary goes to Paul and Rhoda McLure and to C.J. and Sharon Manchester both on July 3 and to Tenny and Joy Doane on July 7.
I hope everyone has a happy and safe 4th of July. I will miss the parade this year and the book sale at the Jeffersonville library but it is better to be safe than sorry with this virus. We will just have to look forward to next year’s celebration.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
