Have you noticed that the days are getting a little longer? It is still light out at 5:30 p.m. which is an hour later than last month.
On our way home from Burlington on Friday, I noticed frost heaves are beginning to come out and potholes are getting worse. It’s that time of year. Drive carefully.
The other day we were in Johnson and I noticed a Christmas tree on top of a car. Here it is the third week in January, so it really caught my attention. It could be they were taking the tree to the dump, although it looked quite fresh, or maybe this was the only time everyone could get together for Christmas in that family. I don’t know the reason was but it was interesting to see this time of year.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain and their friends played music at Out and About and at The Manor on Tuesday last week. I’m sure the people there look forward to hearing them play and sing every month. What a treat.
The winners at the card party on Saturday night, Jan. 25: high woman, Sue Burleson; low woman, Lesley Alexander; high man, Konnor Lafountain; low man, Bert Burleson. The one with the most horses was Sue Burleson. Take note that starting next Saturday, the card parties will start at 6 p.m. instead of 7.
On Monday, Jan. 20, I took care of our grandchildren — Mackenzie, 5, and Winston, 2. They came to our house while Mark and Jenn took Monty to the doctors to have his ears tested. They were here for about three and a half hours. We had a lot of fun together. They played with toys I have for them when they come; we had a tea party, watched a movie and, while Winston played with some clay, Mackenzie and I made a lemon meringue pie.
We had our car inspected on Wednesday. It is beginning to rust so I don’t think it will pass inspection next year. We will have had this car for nine years come this fall. That’s the longest we’ve ever kept a car.
On Saturday, I woke up at 6:30 a.m. and got ready to go to a ladies one-day retreat at the Lowell Bible Church with Robin Farnsworth as the guest speaker. Robin is from Cape Cod in Massachusetts. I rode to the retreat with Martha Leonard and Lynne Domina. Mike Saloomy cooked a delicious meal for us at noontime.
It was Rhoda’s turn to cook our family meal Sunday. We had lasagna, which was very good. I brought strawberry shortcake.
A happy birthday goes to Nick Burt on Feb. 5 and to Sharon Manchester and Dondi Lafountain, both on Feb. 6.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111