What great weather we had last week — temperatures in the 70s with low humidity. Beautiful! It was a time to get outside to finish up yard work and start planting the garden.
Edna Lafountain worked in her flower gardens last week, planting and separating plants. Thanks to Alan Manchester, I got my garden plowed and I’ll prepare for planting this week.
On Saturday Mark and Jenn and their children spent the afternoon at our house helping us with some yard work. Mark was able to plow up some bamboo and prepare the small hill behind our house for planting grass seed. They also stacked the wood on our patio into our cellar. The kids and I picked up sticks around the yard, Monty helped to cut down some bamboo along the river and Mackenzie and Winston helped to wash some of my patio chairs. Jenn also cleaned off the patio.
The patio was then ready to have family over for a meal, which is what we did on Sunday. Beautiful weather for it.
• The Waterville Town Library is planning to open this week for curbside pickups. The trustees’ plan is to have people use a form at watervillelib.org to list the books they would like; we would get them ready and let you know when to pick them up. We are still working out the details but should have it all put together this week.
• Green Up Day is May 30 this year — the day when volunteers all over Vermont pick up roadside trash. You can pick up the green bags at the Waterville Market or at Bob Wright’s home. Latex gloves are also available. The drop-off place for the bags will be the same as last year, across from the old Church of the Nazarene and the ballpark. Signs will be up, stating items that will or will not be accepted. Bring your bags to the drop-off site no later than 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call Bob Wright at 644-5330.
• Merilyn Clinger went to visit her son, John, and his wife, Karen, and their son, Isaiah, in Waynesboro, Va., last week. She rode down with C.J. and Sharon Manchester, who were going to visit their son and his family in South Carolina. They left last Sunday and returned this Sunday. Everyone had a wonderful time.
• Our condolences to the family of Roberta Duffy, who died May 15. She was a longtime resident of Waterville and for a while she was my neighbor. She was a lovely lady who will be missed by many people.
• I finally took the flannel sheets off our bed and put on cotton sheets for the summer. I also took off our electric blanket. So now I have two blankets plus the comforter on the bed. With the coming of warmer temperatures this week, I will probably take off one of those blankets. Summer certainly came quickly when it got ready to.
I also brought out our fans this week and had them running during the weekend. If it gets as hot and muggy this week as they say it is going to be, I’ll have to put in our air conditioner.
• I finally finished decorating our house for the summer. Now I can concentrate on working outside. I also tried a new recipe this week. I made raspberry/blueberry crisp, gluten-free. It turned out really delicious. We had it for our dessert on Sunday.
• A happy birthday to Adrianna Fox on June 2.
• A happy anniversary to Charlie and Sherrie Burt on May 30 and to Paul and Shirley McLure on May 31.
Have a great week, everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111