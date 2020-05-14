Sorry I forgot to wish mothers a Happy Mother’s Day in last week’s paper. I hope everyone had a good day in spite of the coronavirus.
Throughout the day on Sunday, family members showed up at Edna Lafountain’s house to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. Most of the mothers I talked to received calls from their children, wishing them a Happy Mother’s Day. Merilyn Clinger heard from her two children and from a friend in Mexico.
A number of families in town met together at a distance on Sunday. Some of them posted pictures of their meeting on Facebook.
It sure was a different Mother’s Day than we’re used to. Our daughter, Ruth, sent Happy Mother’s Day wishes to me on Facebook. Our son, Mark, called me and wished me a Happy Mother’s Day. And our daughter, Rhoda, gave me a hanging plant on Friday for Mother’s Day and we drove over to her place on Sunday for a little while.
I made it outside one day last week and raked a little more of our lawn and one flowerbed. I’m getting there. It was a beautiful, warm, sunny day the day I worked outside. It was nice most of the week until Saturday. When I got up in the morning the lawn was covered with snow. We’re not supposed to have snow in May, although I have seen it before. By afternoon it was all melted but it was chilly all weekend, low 40s.
One night last week as I was watching TV, there was a flash of lightning and a loud clap of thunder. It happened only once. It surprised me at the time. Did anyone else see and hear it besides me?
The Waterville library trustees met last week by Zoom on our computers. We met just to talk about how the COVID-19 will affect the way the library will be run this summer. We talked about a number of ways but we haven’t decided on anything yet. When we do decide on anything and when we will be opening, I will let you know.
Last week I made a custard pie and a raspberry pie. I gave away the custard pie and kept the raspberry pie for us. This week I made another raspberry pie (a different recipe) and a custard pie. I gave away the raspberry pie and kept the custard pie this time. With the leftover pie crust, I made a small apple pie with a crumb topping. I see on Facebook that other people in town have also been baking this week.
On Tuesday, Steve needed to go to his bank in Williston. When we got there, we had to wait in line to get to the drive-thru teller. We waited for one hour 20 minutes. It was very tiring. From there we went to the grocery store for a few groceries and then we headed home. It was a long day.
On our trip to Burlington, I noticed that Joe’s Snack Bar in Jericho is now open for the season. They will be taking call-in takeout orders.
I wanted a creemee last week so I stopped at McDonald’s in Essex to get one. I found out that they are not making creemees anymore. I was so disappointed. I used to get their hot fudge sundaes. Actually, it’s a blessing in disguise. I shouldn’t be eating them because of all their calories.
We had a Zoom meeting with Steve’s doctor on Monday. Everything went well. I’ll be glad when we can go to see the doctor in person again, though.
This week, as I was watching TV, a mouse came running across the living room floor. He stopped a little ways from me and stared at me. He stayed right there until I moved and then he ran under a piece of furniture. Then he would come back out and stare at me again. Once he ran under the chair I was sitting in. That I didn’t like. He is a very brave little mouse.
He showed himself for three days. The third day we went to Aubuchon’s and bought two mousetraps. We baited them and set them up. I haven’t seen the mouse since we put them out. We’ll just have to wait and see. If that doesn’t work, we’re going to get a cat, which we’ll probably do anyways.
A Happy Birthday goes to Walter Tobin on May 1.
Have a great week, everyone!
