They say in Vermont, wait a minute and the weather will change. That certainly happened last week. On Saturday, Jan. 11, it was 58 degrees and by Sunday it was snowing and in the 20s. As the week progressed, we had burst of snow off and on and then on the weekend, Jan. 18-19, we got a lot of snow, it was windy, and we got down to at least 8 degrees below zero one night. What a change in just a week’s time.
Steve and I were caught driving in the snow four times this past week. Steve had a doctor’s appointment Monday afternoon and coming back home we were caught in a snow squall. Visibility was cut way down.
On Wednesday, Steve and I went to Burlington. We visited my sister Norma and we ate out for my birthday. On the way home, we hit snow between Underhill and Cambridge. It wasn’t too bad until we got to Route 109 to Waterville. The road was covered with snow, so it was hard to see where you should be driving.
On Saturday, our church had an adult game and potluck night at the church. It had just started to snow on our way to Johnson. On the way home, the Hogback Road was terrible. The wind was blowing the snow around and it was hard to see and snow kept sticking to my windshield wipers, but we made it home safely.
It snowed again Sunday when we went to church. It wasn’t snowing hard but it was windy and only 12 degrees. Brrrrr! Roads were still snow-covered but we went slowly and made it there and back just fine. What a week!
The Thursday morning music jam at the Waterville Town Hall was canceled last week because of the weather. The weather is supposed to be good for this week’s jam.
The card party still met last Saturday night, in spite of the weather. The winners were high man—Dom Genetti, low man—Bruce Burnor, high woman—Sue Burleson, low woman—Mary Jo Willey and the one with the most horses was Sue Burleson. Congratulations to all of you.
I was looking out our kitchen window Saturday just before dusk and I saw a red cardinal at our bird feeder. He was beautiful. I hope he comes back.
Sugarmakers have been out in the woods since December, getting their lines ready for sugaring. They never know when the weather will change for the better. They have to be prepared for those warm spells.
Steve can go up and down stairs now and he doesn’t have the walker anymore. He does use a cane, though. Now that he can go down stairs, he has been going into the cellar to start a fire in the wood furnace and keeping it going. We needed it during this past week with the temperatures below zero. It really feels nice.
We are now back upstairs in our own bed at night. The couch bed has been put away. The living room is much bigger now.
Our condolences to the family of Linda Cutting, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, and to the family of Keith McNally, who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9.
There will be a men’s breakfast at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 a.m. All are welcome.
On Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., there will be a Communitywide Prayer Event at the Teen Challenge Chapel in Johnson. Hope you can make it.
A Happy Birthday goes to David Cushing and to Bob Burnor, both with birthdays on Jan. 27.
Have a great week, everyone. Drive carefully in the snow.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111