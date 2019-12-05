I sent my news to the paper last week but for some unknown reason the email didn’t go through. So this week you’ll get both this week’s news, and information from last week.
I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving.
Here is how some of the people from Waterville spent their Thanksgiving. Dereck and Edna Lafountain had Thanksgiving dinner at their house for their family. There were 24 people there.
Merilyn Clinger had Thanksgiving dinner at Lorenda Dunham’s in Johnson. They had 35 family and friends over for their meal. This weekend Manny and Claudia Vazquez from Laval, Quebec, came to visit Merilyn. It was their 23rd wedding anniversary.
Dave and Kristin Wells spent Thanksgiving in Washington, D.C., with Annie and Andrew Schools and their new grandbaby, Roger Maxwell Schools. Roger was born Nov. 16 and is named after his great-grandfather, Dr. Roger W. Mann. Annie and Andrew look forward to spending Roger’s first Christmas in Vermont.
Brian and Carol Towle had 14 at their Thanksgiving dinner. There were 22 at C.J. and Sharon Manchester’s for Thanksgiving, including Sharon’s family and their daughter from Canada with her family.
We went down to Mark’s for our Thanksgiving dinner. There were 13 of us present. Ruth flew in on Tuesday from Kentucky; Steve and I picked her up at the airport. Michael drove home from Houghton College on Wednesday and Brittany drove home from Maine Thursday morning. She arrived just in time for our Thanksgiving dinner.
The weather was good for the travel home for Thanksgiving. Temperatures were near 50 degrees when we picked up our daughter at the airport. But it was short-lived. By the end of the week, temperatures were down in the teens and Saturday night when I went to bed it was only 4 degrees out. Brrrrrr!
Ruth, Brittany and I went up to the Northern Vermont Christmas Tree Farm after our Thanksgiving dinner to tag our Christmas tree. It was cold out.
Ruth and I packed our bags and headed to Burlington for Black Friday shopping Thursday evening. We stayed overnight in a motel in Williston. We shopped at a number of the box stores near Tafts Corner that night. On Friday we headed to the mall, met up with Michael there, ate out together and then headed downtown to see the lighting of the lights on Church Street. They were beautiful. We had a great time but boy am I tired.
Because of an approaching storm, Brittany headed back to Maine Saturday afternoon and Michael headed back to his college, which is near Rochester, N.Y. They wanted to get ahead of the storm, which they did. Ruth flew out of Burlington Monday night, headed for Kentucky with a stop in Philadelphia.
Only three people got deer this past week who were on the buck pool. They are: Alan Machia, 4 points, 118 pounds; Aaron Chase, 5 points, 139 pounds; and Dan Myers, 9 points, 185 pounds. Also I heard that Tayler O’Neil got a deer.
On Saturday I took down my cornstalks out in front of our house and got rid of our pumpkins, which were frozen solid. This week I’ll put up my Christmas lights and start decorating inside and out for Christmas. Hopefully I’ll have it done by the end of the week.
Forty men came to the men’s prayer breakfast at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene Saturday morning.
There will be a lot of craft shows in the area this Saturday, Dec. 7. I know of five of them — at Johnson Elementary School, at Sterling View Community Center, at Hyde Park Elementary School, at Trinity Assembly of God Church, and at Bishop Marshall School. I’m going to try to go to all of them but time will tell. Hope you came make it to some of them.
A happy birthday goes to Paul McLure on Dec. 6, to Ian Greer on Dec. 9 and to Josh Davis on Dec. 10.
Have a great week, everyone.
•••
Here are excerpts from last week’s column, the one that never arrived:
Freezing rain and ice, not good for the winter. I prefer snow instead and so would the skiers. Monday night into Tuesday morning, however, we got freezing rain and ice. Schools were closed because of the ice. We are still in November and we have had three days of no school already. Not good.
Two weeks ago, when the snow first started coming, the road through the covered bridge in Cambridge Junction was closed for the season.
By Tuesday night, Nov. 19, the main roads were clear but the back roads were still icy.
I had booked a 31 party for Tuesday night, which I kept, but attendance was low due to the ice. Only three people came. I’m still taking orders, though, if anyone is interested.
The Mud City Ramblers concert as at the town hall Nov. 16 was a great success. I was told that they had a packed house, great food and made a lot of money for the sixth-grade trip.
The next fundraiser for the sixth-graders will be a meat raffle Dec. 7 at the town hall.
Our condolences to the family of Joe Depot. Joe passed away Nov. 17. Joe used to attend the music jams at the town hall on Thursday mornings, which he really enjoyed. Edna Lafountain said everyone who comes to the jams regularly will greatly miss him being there.
The people who got deer this week are: C.J. Manchester, 5 points, 123 pounds; Logan Manchester, 7 points, 164 pounds; Amanda Manchester, 4 points, 138 pounds; Patrick Machia, 8 points, 130 pounds; Jeremy O’Neil, 7 points, 174 pounds; Noah Danaher, 8 points, 165 pounds; Daniel Machia, 4 points, 151 pounds; David Machia, 6 points, 166 pounds; Mike Lanphear, 4 points, 135 pounds; Ben Parkhurst, 4 points, 131 pounds; James Lafountain, 4 points, 124 pounds; Roy Hutchins, 6 points, 149 pounds; George Hutchins, 3 points, 108 pounds; Conrad Slayton, 6 points, 197 pounds; Steve Duffy, 7 points, 167 pounds; David Lafountain, 4 points, 152 pounds; and Nick Lynch, 4 points, 103 pounds.
Our church took part in the Operation Christmas Child this year. This is where you fill a shoebox with toys, school supplies and hygiene products for a child of a certain age group, which you pick. These boxes are sent to children around the world for Christmas. Our church collected 57 shoeboxes, which were picked up on Nov. 17 and sent to a collection place where they will be sent out to different places in the world and distributed to the children. It’s a lot of fun to do and to see videos of kids opening these boxes; the smiles on their faces make it all worthwhile.
On Saturday, after lunch and after Steve was settled in his chair, I went to three craft shows and did some grocery shopping. Everyone was getting their supplies for Thanksgiving.
Sunday evening was the Thanksgiving dinner at our church. Over 100 people came to it. There was a lot of food and it was delicious. I fixed a plate of food to bring home to Steve, who decided to stay home because of his injury.
A happy birthday to Jacob Koonz on Nov. 30, to Donald Lynch on Dec. 1, to Hannah Lafountain on Dec. 2, and to Edna Lafountain on Dec. 3.
A happy anniversary goes to Bill and Michele Barnier on Dec. 4.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111